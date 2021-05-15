Floyd Mayweather CEO names opponents Canelo should face on PPV

May 15th, 2021

Michelle Farsi

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe has named a trio of opponents Canelo Alvarez should battle on Pay Per View after cementing his place as pound for pound number one.

Ellerbe had already made it clear his thoughts on Canelo needing to fight on the paid platform. The chance to maximize his future revenue fully.

Adding three rivals into the mix, Mayweather’s right-hand man is sure Canelo would see an uptick in earnings. That’s if he chose to face three former and current world champions.

“In my opinion, [Caleb] Plant [IBF champion], [Jermall] Charlo [WBC middleweight champion], and [David] Benavidez [ex-two-time champion] are all big PPV fights. They have an unlimited ceiling on what he can make.

“Can you imagine Floyd being the biggest star and not fighting on PPV? By the way, the PPV revenue is only one stream of the revenue in big fights.”

The fact that all three of those potential challengers to Canelo’s crown are all with Al Haymon, Ellerbe, and Mayweather’s good friend over many years, wasn’t taken lightly.

But Ellerbe was insistent that he’s simply stating facts. And that the Mexican superstar can earn an unlimited amount of cash if he was performing on Showtime, FOX PPV, or ESPN PPV.

On making his views public to some opposition from fans who believe Canelo is happy with DAZN, Ellerbe added: “Fans can decide what they want to watch or pay for today.

“I’m not telling fans what not to support. It’s just my opinion based on my experience working with the fighter who has generated the most revenue in the history of the sport.”

Strong words.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Leonard was instrumental as Floyd Mayweather banked over one billion dollars from his PPV run. Mayweather is now continuing that into exhibition fights.

Initially set to only compete in Japan or the Middle East, the “Money” man is back on home soil these days. He’s ready to take on a less-than-amateur YouTuber.

Despite criticism of the move, Mayweather has always believed he’s led the way on being a trailblazer of cashing checks.

“I’m the pioneer of this sport. The first athlete to make over a billion dollars with no sponsors,” said Mayweather.

“I’m the first fighter to fight an MMA fighter, and I made exhibition fights what they are today,” concluded the 50-0 five-weight world champion.