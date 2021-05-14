WBC Heavyweight Ratings (May 2021): Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz Jr. up
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and ex-WBO ruler Joseph Parker both moved up following their respective victories in April and May.
Ruiz, the ex-holder of the IBF and WBO versions, defeated Chris Arreola on points in his first outing since losing the straps to Anthony Joshua.
For his part, Parker was involved in a much closer affair with the dogged Briton Derek Chisora.
The New Zealander came out on top via a wafer-thin split decision to improve his record to 29-2.
Luis Ortiz drops down a place at the expense of Ruiz. At the same time, Parker leapfrogged Joe Joyce.
Deontay Wilder remains in the number one spot as “The Bronze Bomber” awaits a ruling on mediation with belt-holder Tyson Fury over a potential trilogy.
WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk retains the second position.
Making up the top ten are Michael Hunter, Alexander Povetkin, Efe Ajagba, and Filip Hrgovic.
Staying among the boxers eligible for a voluntary title chance are Agil Kabayel, Tony Yoka, Frank Sanchez, Charles Martin, and the beaten Chisora.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – MAY 2021
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
1 DEONTAY WILDER USA
2 OLEKSANDR USYK UKRAINE
3 ANDY RUIZ JR. MEXICO/US
4 LUIS ORTIZ CUBA
5 JOSEPH PARKER NEW ZEALAND
6 JOE JOYCE GB SILVER/EBU/BBBOFC/COMM
7 MICHAEL HUNTER USA
8 ALEXANDER POVETKIN RUS
9 EFE AJAGBA NIGERIA/US
10 FILIP HRGOVIC CROATIA
11 AGIT KABAYEL GERMANY
12 TONY YOKA FRANCE
13 FRANK SANCHEZ CUBA AMERICAS *CBP/P
14 CHARLES MARTIN US
15 DERECK CHISORA GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17 Carlos Takam Cameroon
18 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
19 Otto Wallin Sweden
20 Robert Helenius Finland
21 Adam Kownacki US
22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Murat Gassiev Russia
25 Simon Kean Canada
26 Michael Coffie US
27 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Steven Shaw US
30 Nathan Gorman GB
31 Hussein Muhamed Germany
32 Junior Fa New Zealand
33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
34 Jermaine Franklin US
35 Fabio Wardley GB
36 Joe Goodall AUS
37 Oleksandr Zakhozhy (Ukraine/Germany) FRANCOPHONE
38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
40 Joe Cusumano US USNBC