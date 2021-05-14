WBC Heavyweight Ratings (May 2021): Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz Jr. up

May 14th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and ex-WBO ruler Joseph Parker both moved up following their respective victories in April and May.

Ruiz, the ex-holder of the IBF and WBO versions, defeated Chris Arreola on points in his first outing since losing the straps to Anthony Joshua.

For his part, Parker was involved in a much closer affair with the dogged Briton Derek Chisora.

The New Zealander came out on top via a wafer-thin split decision to improve his record to 29-2.

Luis Ortiz drops down a place at the expense of Ruiz. At the same time, Parker leapfrogged Joe Joyce.

Deontay Wilder remains in the number one spot as “The Bronze Bomber” awaits a ruling on mediation with belt-holder Tyson Fury over a potential trilogy.

WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk retains the second position.

Making up the top ten are Michael Hunter, Alexander Povetkin, Efe Ajagba, and Filip Hrgovic.

Staying among the boxers eligible for a voluntary title chance are Agil Kabayel, Tony Yoka, Frank Sanchez, Charles Martin, and the beaten Chisora.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – MAY 2021

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

1 DEONTAY WILDER USA

2 OLEKSANDR USYK UKRAINE

3 ANDY RUIZ JR. MEXICO/US

4 LUIS ORTIZ CUBA

5 JOSEPH PARKER NEW ZEALAND

6 JOE JOYCE GB SILVER/EBU/BBBOFC/COMM

7 MICHAEL HUNTER USA

8 ALEXANDER POVETKIN RUS

9 EFE AJAGBA NIGERIA/US

10 FILIP HRGOVIC CROATIA

11 AGIT KABAYEL GERMANY

12 TONY YOKA FRANCE

13 FRANK SANCHEZ CUBA AMERICAS *CBP/P

14 CHARLES MARTIN US

15 DERECK CHISORA GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

19 Otto Wallin Sweden

20 Robert Helenius Finland

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Murat Gassiev Russia

25 Simon Kean Canada

26 Michael Coffie US

27 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Steven Shaw US

30 Nathan Gorman GB

31 Hussein Muhamed Germany

32 Junior Fa New Zealand

33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

34 Jermaine Franklin US

35 Fabio Wardley GB

36 Joe Goodall AUS

37 Oleksandr Zakhozhy (Ukraine/Germany) FRANCOPHONE

38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

40 Joe Cusumano US USNBC