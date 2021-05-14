Roy Jones Jr. adds Mexican prospects to stacked June 10th card

May 14th, 2021

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, presented by Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, returns to Mexico on Thursday, June 10, to showcase some of the top Mexican boxing prospects.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT from Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“RJJ Boxing continues to showcase some of the best prospects in Mexico,” RJJ Boxing CEO/co-founder Keith Veltre said. “The future of Mexican boxing will be in action once again on UFC FIGHT PASS. We have been able to continue promoting during the pandemic by following COVID-19 protocols, working with Emanuel Romo (DLA O Promotions), a dedicated staff and young fighters anxious to prove themselves in the boxing world outside of Mexico.”

The main event finds 23-year-old Mexican super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (17-1, 15 KOs) matched against his Las Vegas opponent, Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman (11-2-1, 6 KOs), in a 10-round bout.

Gallegos, who has stopped 15 pf his opponents in his 17 pro wins, is coming off his only loss as a pro last October, by way of an 8-round unanimous decision to 10-1-1 (7 KOs) Oziel Santoyo. Gallegos’ most impressive victory to date was an 8-round unanimous decision over 37-7 Marco Reyes. Upset-minded Newman has won four of his last five fights.

In the co-featured event, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino featherweight champion Alan “Cacharro” Solis (13-0-1, 7 KOs), rated No. 12 by the WBO, will face the toughest test of his young pro career, Pablo “Diamente” Robles (14-2, 9 KOs), in a 10-round, non-title fight. Solis, also from Mexico, has become a semi-regular fighter on RJJ Boxing cards in Mexico.

Another Mexican fan favorite, World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver Lightweight Champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (11-0, 8 KOs) faces fellow Mexican, Diego “Pato” Eligio (20-5-1, 8 KOs), in a 10-round Special Featherweight Attraction. The 19-year-old Torres is another familiar fighter on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS in Mexico.

Card subject to change. Additional fights to soon be announced.