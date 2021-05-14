Granite Chin Invitational set for June 26 day-night doubleheader

May 14th, 2021

Granite Chin Promotions has announced it will host the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” as part of a Pro-Am card, featuring elite amateur boxers from throughout New England, as part of another day-night doubleheader on June 26th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

Two winners in each competing weight class of the June 26th “Granite Chin Invitational” semifinals round, marking the first N.E. amateur tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, will advance to the August 26th championship final at the same venue. Several open-class amateur matches will also be held during the afternoon segment of this novel twin-bill.

The “Granite Chin Invitational” is sanctioned by USA Boxing.

Some of the top N.E. amateur boxers expected to compete include 2021 USA National Championships gold medalist Arika Skoog, the 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion out of Newton (MA); 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Tashawn Ward, a featherweight from Providence (RI); and middleweights James Maner, 2019 N.E. Golden Gloves champion from Providence, and 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Mike Fontanez, of Nashua (N.H).:

“I am excited to be hosting an open class tournament in 2021,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti. “Once I found out that the New England Golden Gloves was canceled, I felt obligated to do something for amateurs, especially open class boxers with national aspirations, Our tournament may not have the same prestige as the Golden Gloves, but it will give local amateurs a chance to see who the best in New England at their respective weight classes. We recently decided to add pro bouts to the day show as well. Like our last show, we want both shows to be packed with exciting bouts.”

The pro segment of the afternoon’s Pro-Am card will showcase ABF Atlantic Cruiserweight Champion Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (11-1, 5 KOs) vs. Cristiano Pedro, fighting out of Lewiston (ME) by way of Angola in an 8-round, non-title fight. Other pro fights, all 4-rounders, include Canadian heavyweight Alexis Barriere (1-0, 1 KO) vs. New York’s pro-debuting Andrew Nolan, Methuen (MA), light heavyweight Andrew Perez in his pro debut vs. TBA, Springfield (MA) super lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (0-0-1) vs. Andy Aiello (1-4-1), of Bridgewater, MA, New York cruiserweight Scott Lambert (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Yhago Goncalves (0-3), of Portsmouth (ME) by way of Brazil, and Springfield’s pro-debuting light heavyweight Laurent Humes.

Full details about the “Breakout” pro card that same evening, headlined by a 10-round, vacant NABA U.S. heavyweight title fight between Steve “The Gentle Giant” Vukosa (13-1, 5 KOs), of Quincy, MA. and New England heavyweight champion Mike “Fly” Marshall (5-1, 4 KOs), of Danbury (CT), will soon be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Monday (May 17) and are priced at $25.00 (Day Show) / $40.00 (Night Show) for general seating (unassigned). Unassigned ringside seating will be available at $35.00 per seat during the day show. The night show will offer ringside tables (assigned and seats 4) for $300.00 and are available to purchase online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: Granite Chin Invitational for the day show, Breakout for night show).

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.