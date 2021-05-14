ESPN analyst finally admits Terence Crawford is not pound for pound #1

May 14th, 2021

Mikey Williams

ESPN analyst and former world champion Timothy Bradley finally backed down on his claims that Terence Crawford is the pound for pound number one.

Bradley constantly put Crawford as the top dog in what gets labeled as a controversial and favoring move despite his resume not warranting it.

Bradley, a former three-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao, even stated Crawford would beat a prime Floyd Mayweather.

The direct-talking American said he “will pick Terence Crawford to beat a prime Floyd Mayweather” in a live TV outburst.

“Desert Storm” later added Pacquiao into the mix too.

“That’s a mean name,” Bradley told ESPN. “I have been in the ring over thirty-six rounds with that guy (Manny Pacquiao).

“I have been over a hundred rounds with Terence Crawford. It happened earlier in Terence’s career.

“I understand he’s gotten a lot better from when I sparred him, but those tendencies are still the same.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD BEATS PACQUIAO

He continued: “Manny Pacquiao loves when guys pull back, and that’s a problem. “We also know that Terence Crawford gets hit early, and he gets often hit early.

“Manny Pacquiao is a quick starter as well, and he still has that blazing left hand that possesses a massive amount of punching power.

“Manny Pacquiao is a dangerous fight. I would slightly favor Terence Crawford, but it’s a dangerous fight.”

Now, in the wake of Canelo Alvarez dominating the sport for three years and being WBN’s number one for the last two years, ESPN could be set to make a change at the helm.

KING CANELO

Following his admission, ESPN may now be backed into a corner and push Canelo up from the second position.

“Canelo Alvarez, without question, is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” admitted Bradley on ESPN’s Real or Not.

“His performances inside the ring have been unprecedented. Canelo is a master chess player.

“Physically, he has always been strong, but finally, he now believes he is the best fighter in the world.”

Taking over in December 2019 following a victory over Sergey Kovalev, Canelo’s reign will be a long one, which he cemented against Billy Joe Saunders last weekend.

On Friday, May 14th in 2021, six days after his victory, ESPN is still yet to make the inevitable P4P switch.

ESPN P4P TOP TEN – May 14, 2021

1. TERENCE CRAWFORD

2. CANELO ALVAREZ

3. NAOYA INOUE

4. ERROL SPENCE JR.

5. TEOFIMO LOPEZ JR.

6. TYSON FURY

7. OLEKSANDR USYK

8. VASILIY LOMACHENKO

9. JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA

10. OSCAR VALDEZ