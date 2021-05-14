Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury DM’s are “sometimes unpleasant”

May 14th, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

Promoter Eddie Hearn has uncovered that private messages between himself and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury can be “unpleasant” at times.

Fury is known for giving Hearn hell for leather on social media over the years, with a mixture of good and terrible aimed at the Matchroom boss.

Hearn even tried to sign Fury before he eventually linked up with Frank Warren. Fury was invited to Monaco and given red carpet treatment only to walk away to Warren’s stable.

Bad blood has been evident between the pair for as long as anyone can remember. Now, they have to put that aside to make a fight with Anthony Joshua.

EDDIE HEARN DM’S

Talks are reaching a critical point for a summer Saudi Arabia battle, with Hearn stating contact is always ongoing between all three of them.

“AJ has got the bit between his teeth, goading him a bit,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I’m sure these two DM each other, goading each other.

“I get DMs from Fury – sometimes pleasant, sometimes unpleasant!

“When the announcement comes, and the press conferences start, the pleasantries will go away, and it will become personal.

“You will get a different AJ in this build-up.

“He’s excited because he’s never really, apart from the Dillian Whyte fight, been in a trash-talk environment. He will enjoy it,” added the Essex man.

FURY vs. AJ ARENA

Intending to build a new arena for the undisputed collision, Hearn believes it’s just a matter of time before confirmation comes on Fury vs. AJ.

Widespread condemnation from his home people followed Hearn’s initial statement on Saudi Arabia hosting.

Many UK fans see a missed opportunity to give Great Britain something to cheer about post-pandemic.

Being given both barrels on social media is nothing new to Hearn, though. He’ll brush it off and continue with his money-spinning plans for the scheduled Pay Per View.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE