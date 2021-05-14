Dmitriy Salita signs 21-0 Ghanaian super-bantamweight contender

May 14th, 2021

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of former Ghanaian Olympian and highly touted super bantamweight prospect, Prince Octopus Dzanie, to an exclusive promotional contract.

A native of his country’s capital city of Accra, the undefeated Dzanie (21-0, 17 KOs) is a tall (5’9”), rangy fighter with excellent power and, similar to his all-time-great countryman Ike Quartey, a busy, piston-like left jab that sets up his often fight-ending right hands.

Octopus was a name given to him at birth by his grandfather, a former fighter who fought under the same moniker. Dzanie went 87-15 as an amateur and was a three-time Ghanaian Champion and an All-Africa Bronze Medalist before representing Ghana at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing China. He also spent time training in Canada with Emile Awe Rudan and former Olympic bronze medalist Chris Johnson.

As a professional, he is trained by Abdul Ramany Iddrisu and managed by well-known boxing insider Vincent Scolpino of VMS Boxing. He won the WBO Africa Bantamweight Championship in 2017 with an eight-round knockout over countryman Isaac Quaye.

“The road to becoming a world champion is long when you’re in Ghana, but all the necessary preparation has been done here,” said the confident Dzanie, “Getting signed on to VMS and Salita Promotions means I’ll be a world champion in just a few fights.”

Scolpino, who with Dzanie is hoping to match the work he did with Ghanaian former two-time bantamweight world champion Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko, says he’s optimistic about the pact with Salita.

“I’m pleased that we have signed a promotional agreement with Salita Promotions, one of the premier up-and-coming promotional companies,” said Scolpino. “I’m sure they will move him into a title shot. I saw the potential in Prince Octopus, that’s why I signed him to a long-term management agreement. I know he has the power to become a world champion.”

One great Ghanaian warrior, perhaps the greatest of all time, who already believes in Dzanie is two-weight world champion Azumah Nelson, who says he likes his countryman’s chances on the world stage.

“Prince Octopus Dzanie is a tough boxer with a hunger for glory, who will take the world by storm,” said Nelson. “He is clearing every obstacle to become world champion.”

New promoter Salita, known for his work with bringing several international prospects to successful runs in the United States, says Dzanie is a blue-chip prospect with tremendous possibilities.

“Prince Octopus Dzanie is that rare fighter tucked away across the globe who can make a big splash over here,” said Salita. “I’d like to thank him and his manager Vinny for bringing him to my attention. I’m excited for the work we will be doing to bring Prince to his dreams of a world championship.”

This weekend, Dzanie will have his first fight under the new promotional banner by taking on veteran countryman Kamarudeen Boyefio on the 15th. Salita says plans are already underway to bring him to the United States to live and train.