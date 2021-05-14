Canelo breaks US record, days later Hearn turns to ‘biggest event of 2021’

May 14th, 2021

Promoter Eddie Hearn focuses on putting together the “biggest event of 2021′ just days after breaking the indoor United States boxing attendance record.

Hearn is attempting to secure an undisputed heavyweight title fight between two British rulers. He hopes to build a 20,000 plus purpose-built arena in Saudi Arabia.

Canelo may not take too kindly to the spotlight being taken from him so swiftly, though. Especially for an event that would fail to be such a big deal if it took place on US soil.

Staging a top division fight in Saudi Arabia in front of a quarter of the attendance that saw Canelo beat Billy Joe Saunders in Texas, Hearn may not have many stateside agreeing with him.

EDDIE HEARN PLAN

Nonetheless, Hearn is planning to better his last effort when Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua head to the Middle East on August 14.

“It doesn’t matter who respects who. Both sides are desperate to win because this is everything,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“There are no fun and games. It’s ‘them and us.’

“AJ will go to war with Fury. He has plans to absolutely demolish him. That’s what I believe he will do.

“In the meantime, we will go through the build-up. It will be a lot of fun, before the biggest event of 2021,” added the Matchroom boss.

CANELO SUPER-EVENT

When the prizes are given out at the end of the year, it will be interesting to see which direction the World Boxing Council would go on this.

President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside at Cowboys Stadium to see Canelo triumph in a spectacular show. A staging Hearn deserves big props for putting on.

But taking the shine off Canelo’s victory so quickly after they almost blew the roof off in Arlington is not really a shrewd move by Hearn.

As far as his fanatic fans are concerned, Canelo Alvarez smashed it out of the ballpark last weekend. But saying Fury vs. Joshua in Saudi Arabia, probably bringing more questions and controversy than answers, can match it – let alone beat it – is an ambitious plan by the Essex man.