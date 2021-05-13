Mikey Garcia ready to enhance search if Manny Pacquiao fight fails again

May 13th, 2021

Multi-weight world champion Mikey Garcia will begin the process of seeking a new opponent for his next outing if a battle with Manny Pacquiao fails again.

Garcia had been in talks to face Pacquiao in a two-fight saga last year. That was until coronavirus scuppered his and everyone else’s plans.

Pacquiao moved on to sound out unified champion Errol Spence before WBO ruler Terence Crawford. Both of those contests didn’t materialize for the Filipino Senator.

In going full circle, the eight-division legend turned his attention back to Garica. However, nothing concrete has come from a renewed round of talks.

The 33-year-old is willing to give Pacquiao more time but has to look out for himself in the longer run.

“We’ve always been interested in a fight with Manny Pacquiao. Last few months, the conversations came up many, many times,” Garcia exclusively told World Boxing News when speaking to lead contributor Dan Rafael.

“We started developing a good idea, a plan, a proposal, but it hasn’t happened. Nothing solid. So, if that’s the case, I’m ready to move on and search for another fight, possibly to get a fight in July or August.

“Maybe that could set me up for something bigger before the end of the year.”

READY

On his desire to compete at the top level again, Garcia added: “I’m ready to get back in the ring. That’s what I want to do.

“I want to get back in the ring, show my fans and everybody that I’m here, that I haven’t left.

“We’ve been absent for over a year now after the [Jessie] Vargas fight. A lot of fighters have had absences due to the pandemic.

“We just want to get back. We’re ready.”

MANNY PACQUIAO STALLED

Team Pacquiao representative Audie Attar has been hitting brick walls for the past 22 months since he dethroned Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019.

Unable to capitalize on his impressive victory, Pacquiao has since lost two of his twilight years and needs to get a move on to finish his outstanding career with a flourish.

Read the original story from Dan Rafael on WBN HERE.