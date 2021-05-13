Frank Warren signs teenage amateur prospect with 95-6 record and 30-plus KO’s

May 13th, 2021

FORMER AMATEUR SENSATION George Bance has signed a promotional contract with Frank Warren’s Queensberry.

The 18-year-old, who took up boxing at the age of six, built up a stellar CV during his time in the amateur code, amassing a record of 95-6 – over a third of his wins coming via stoppage – and a reputation for being explosive.

Hailing from Atherstone in North Warwickshire, Bance has represented England on many occasions and gathered significant international experience. He is a British ABA champion, multi-time National champion, Box Cup gold medallist and won the silver medal at two European championships.

Bance is trained by Richard Yeomans and his father Danny in Nuneaton at Lightweight.

“I am absolutely buzzing to have signed up with Frank and I just can’t wait to get in the ring and fight now,” said the pro newcomer. “I found out about it a month or two after my eighteenth birthday in August and now I want to show everyone what I am about.

“Fighting is in the family and I have just done it from a young age. I was doing it even earlier but not in the gym until I was six.

“I went to the Europeans three times – in Croatia, Russia and Bulgaria – and have travelled to lots of other nations and done everything really,” added the thick-set puncher with a liking for a speedy stoppage.

“Probably about 30-40, which sounds a lot, but it is quite easy to get stoppages in the amateurs.

“We’re hoping to fight as soon as possible now and I am ready for whenever. I am quite well known around where I live and I have a really big following already, so I hope it will get bigger and bigger now.”

Style-wise, Bance reports that all-out attack is his favoured tactic.

“Unorthodox and very much on the front foot – just attacking! I like getting in there, getting the job done, having a good tear-up and hopefully getting the stoppage or a knockout.

“I’ve taken shots as well like everyone does as part of the game and I would say I’ve got a mint chin, to be fair.

“I got a bit fed up in the amateurs and wanted to get in the pro game because I think it is more my style. I didn’t think about taking it further because I wanted to turn pro as soon as possible.

“You will always learn on the job so I will take everything as it comes and do my best to smash it.”

Promoter Frank Warren commented on his newest recruit: “George is an exciting addition to our ranks.

“George brings with him a big reputation and he is the sort of fighter the fans love to get behind because he will be entertaining and fun to watch.

“I am looking forward to getting him going and getting him the experience he needs to make a big impact in the professional game.”