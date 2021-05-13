Floyd Mayweather aims to break Manny Pacquiao 4.6m PPV buys record

May 13th, 2021

WBN Fighter of the Decade Floyd Mayweather has his sights set on a new Pay Per View benchmark after confirming his return to the ring for next month.

At the age of 44, Mayweather is taking to the ring against a YouTuber vlogger in an exhibition match. It’s been apparent from day one that the “Money” man has only one thing on his mind.

The five-weight world champion is doing all in his power to break the PPV record set in his clash with Manny Pacquiao.

Six years ago, the pair went face-to-face in a long awaited blockbuster that eventually sold a staggering 4.6 million purchases in the United States.

In a bid to take advantage of nearly 60 million social media followers between himself and his “opponent,” Mayweather believes the record is within reach.

Social media trends for the June 6th Miami event have already superseded both the Pacquiao and Conor McGregor follow-up in 2017.

McGregor pulled in 4.3m US PPV buys, just short of Pacquaio, but still make Mayweather a tidy nine-figure paycheck for his trouble.

The same can be said about next month’s offering as Floyd is guaranteed $100 million from Showtime, plus a split of the paid platform profits.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PPV

Holding two major PPV events that sold over five million worldwide is unprecedented in this day and age. Gone are the days of closed-circuit-only showings.

Mayweather may not have the chance to beat the overall record due to the all-US aspect of the event, but he is sure the US total is within his grasp.

The addition of home box office events in the 1990s was a game-changer and came just in time for Floyd Mayweather to take full advantage.

Below is a list of all-time paid events that include two closed-circuit-only events that would not count in today’s PPV market.

WORLDWIDE ALL TIME TOP TEN BOXING PAY PER VIEW EVENTS

1/ October 1, 1975

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III (Closed-circuit theatre TV) – 100m

2/ October 30, 1974

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (Closed-circuit theatre TV) – 50m

3/ May 2, 2015

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao (HBO/Showtime CCTTV) – 5.77m

4/ August 26, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor (Showtime) – 5.17m

5/ April 6, 1987

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler (Closed-circuit theatre TV) – 3.15m

6/ June 8, 2002

Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson (HBO/Showtime) – 2.72m

7/ June 28, 1997

Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield II (Showtime) – 2.67m

8/ March 8, 1971

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (Closed-circuit theatre TV) – 2.59m

9/ May 5, 2007

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (HBO/CCTTV) – 2.45m

10/ December 8, 2007

Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton (HBO) – 2.4m