Eddie Hearn builds AJ a Saudi stadium for Aug 14. Will Tyson Fury be in it?

May 13th, 2021

Ian Walton

Eddie Hearn is ready to erect a purpose-built stadium in Saudi Arabia for the second time featuring Anthony Joshua. But will Tyson Fury be in it?

The Matchroom boss has again insisted that Fury vs. Joshua is a “done deal,” giving a date of August 14th for the undisputed collision.

Several reports this week have pointed to one massive problem, though. Fury hasn’t signed off on the monetary side of the agreement.

“The Gypsy King” and his team have been vocal about the fact they are worried about the financial security of record-breaking purses for both champions. This sticking point has delayed the finalization for weeks, maybe months.

Dates in June moved to July and now August, with Hearn sure he can get the long-winded and exhausting deal over the line.

The Essex man close to sorting out the venue details as we speak, even though the money issue remains on the table.

“They want to build a new stadium,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “They have options indoors.

“In August at 11 pm, it will be about 23 degrees.”

On what kind of capacity the arena might have, he added: “They want to create something very, very special.

“The last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks, and it held 18,000.

“They have the opportunity to hold it indoors, but they want to create something that will shock the world.

“They want to build a stadium just for this fight,” Hearn concluded.

EDDIE HEARN GREEN LIGHT

Hopefully, now that the stadium blueprint is in place, Fury will give Hearn the green light to confirm the Pay Per View.

UK fans are not the only ones growing tired of waiting. Both fighters took to social media to air their frustrations in the public domain.

There’s no doubt this is a positive step and potentially one step closer to an agonizing conclusion for all concerned.

At least the fight will be on. If not in the ideal place where around 99% of supporters want it to occur.

International travel is up in the air at the moment. Anyone hoping to make the journey will have to pray that Covid-19 doesn’t put a spanner in the works of getting there.