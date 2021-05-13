Anthony Joshua odds squeezed in to beat Tyson Fury in heavyweight bout

May 13th, 2021

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Anthony Joshua is gaining traction in the race to close the odds gap between himself and fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The Briton is eyeing a massive collision with his arch-nemesis in Saudi Arabia later this year. An encounter that will crown the first undisputed ruler since Lennox Lewis.

Fury is the favorite to win at 8/15, and according to bet365, Joshua is an 11/8 outsider.

AJ had been as long as 7/4 to claim victory in the fight as Fury took favor with the vast majority of boxing fans and media.

The pair are currently locked in talks for a mega-fight in the Middle East. This scenario has amazingly come about despite the fact around 99% of the UK fraternity want the bout in the UK.

Money talks, as they say, and both fighters have done likewise during negotiations. Whether Joshua and Fury will go for a knockout or not has been a major talking point.

Joshua has only gone the distance twice in his career. The 31-year-old says he planned both of those instances.

“There are only two fights I‘ve said that (I’m going the distance) Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz 2 when I’ve said to myself this fight I’m taking the distance,” Joshua told Savage Dan as part of JD’s Road to Undisputed video series.

“I’ve consciously said that to myself. In the first one with Joseph Parker, everyone says I can’t go 12 rounds; I’m unfit.

“Everyone’s game plan was I’m going to take AJ to the later round he’s going to run out of gas.

“I said, you know what, I’m going to show this guy can go 12 rounds, so that was that I went 12 rounds with him – I wanted to silence my critics.

“Ruiz 2, there was a strategy in place where it was a box. When I watched Joe Louie versus two-ton Tony Galento, he boxed and moved well.

“You don’t really box into someone’s strengths, so we took away a lot of his strengths. We stayed on the outside of the ring, we maneuvered well.

“That float like a butterfly sting like a bee type of element. So we tried to bring that to that fight which was a 12 round fight, so we got that decision.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA PLAN

His opponent, Fury, has been pointing out that he plans to do something similar to Joshua that he did to Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Wilder was tipped to retire after the savage beating but recently confirmed he would be making a comeback to action.

For now, we await confirmation of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua following six months of talks and several deadlines. Hopefully, it gets over the line soon.

Who’s your money on?