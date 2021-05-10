Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin talks imminent pro debut on Broadway Boxing

Team Tomlin

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (10-0, 6 KOs), is scheduled to make his promotional debut with DiBella Entertainment on May 14, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN, against Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey.

With under a week left until fight night, Tomlin gives his thoughts on training camp, making his DiBella debut, fighting in front of this home state fans, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“All the hard work is done and now it’s time to get a lot of rest during this final week of training camp. This camp has been very vigorous, but after today, I’ll be in recovery mode till fight night. In sparring, my timing is right on, and I’m feeling strong. I got some good rounds in with Austin Dulay, and I’m in great shape.”

On his matchup with Tyrone Luckey:

“Luckey has been in the ring with some big names like Ryan Garcia and Tevin Farmer. He’s also fought a lot of guys with undefeated records, so I know he’s coming to fight. My father has a great game plan that we’ve been executing during camp. I’m going to stay disciplined to that strategy and make adjustments as the fight goes on. If I get him hurt, I’m taking him out.”

On making his DiBella Entertainment debut:

“This is a big deal for me and my family. All we wanted was a promoter to believe in us and help build my brand in our home state of Tennessee. Lou DiBella stepped up and presented a deal that we couldn’t refuse. As soon as we signed, he put me in as the main event bout for this upcoming card. I’m ready to take the next step in my career with a seasoned promoter who knows the business.”

On fighting in front of his home state fans:

“Because I’ll be the final bout of the evening, all my hometown fans will be able to see some good action fights from the ladies. This is going to be a fun event, a big party, and I’m happy to be the special attraction. I’m expecting a lot of family, friends and sponsors to be in attendance. I can’t wait to put on a great show.”

Matt Young of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions is the co-promoter of this event and Tomlin is advised by noted boxing manager Peter Fernandez, of Tampa, Florida.

Tomlin vs. Luckey is scheduled for eight-rounds and will be the main event on a “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight” extravaganza. Tomlin’s bout will not be streamed on UFC Fight Pass®, which will be showcasing all the women’s fights, so local fans wishing to see his fight are encouraged to buy tickets well in advance to ensure entry.

Tickets, starting at $35, are On Sale Now and can be purchased online at Broadway Boxing Tickets. Fans wishing to support Team Short Fuse should purchase seats or tables labeled “Tomlin.” The event is co-promoted by Matt Young’s Tri-Star Boxing. Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE is located at 1200 Conference Center Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, just outside of Nashville, TN. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30 p.m. local time.