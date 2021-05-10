Will Mike Tyson divert from Lennox Lewis for world heavyweight title shot?

Mike Tyson has a dilemma on his hands following a curveball offer to fight for the world heavyweight title for the first time in two decades.

Despite confirming he’s looking to face Lennox Lewis in September, the man he last battled for a top division crown, Tyson also has a startling offer from WBA “regular” ruler Trevor Bryan.

If Tyson accepts, it would be down to the World Boxing Association to sanction the controversial contest.

Judging by their recent sanctioning record, it wouldn’t seem to be out of the realm of possibility.

In Bryan’s last outing, the WBA rated Bermane Stiverne at number eleven, conveniently one day before he fought for the strap. There was an immediate uproar from fans and boxing media.

WBN decided to declassify the WBA as a significant sanctioning body over that move and their stripping of Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino Senator was helping his people through the coronavirus crisis when the WBA handed his title to Yorgenis Ugas. Amazingly, they never ordered a fight between the pair.

Now, they’ll be in another dangerous place if Tyson and Bryan’s promoter asked them to sanction a potential bout later this year.

If that happens, Tyson would then have to put plans with Lewis on hold. Tyson wanted the fight for his recently-launched “Legends Only League.”

MIKE TYSON TITLE SHOT

At the age of 54, it seems highly unlikely that Tyson would even contemplate mixing it with a ranked heavyweight. However, Bryan isn’t one of the most dangerous out there.

Bryan wants it, as his words proved when calling Tyson out. Plus, he wants the other divisional rulers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“I’m the young lion, and I’m hungry. Bring on Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I’ll take their belts and become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“But I’ll even give Iron Mike Tyson the opportunity to come back and fight me for my title.

“I’ll take on Mike Tyson for a tune-up. Then I’ll fight either Joshua or Fury the same night,” he added.

As shocking as a boxer in his mid-fifties competing for a world title would be, Tyson would certainly sell over a million Pay Per Views. He could build the event as an attempt to overtake George Foreman’s oldest heavyweight champion record.

No matter how unlikely that may be to happen.

