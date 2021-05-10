WOW! Laila Ali’s son strikingly resembles grandfather Muhammad Ali

@thereallailaali

Former pound-for-pound queen Laila Ali posted a picture of her young son Curtis Conway Jr. recently. His resemblance to Muhammad Ali immediately struck fans.

The 12-year-old, who has the honor of “Muhammad” being his middle name after “The Greatest,” strikingly has the image of his grandfather.

Laila said: “Me and my boy. They grow up so fast!

“Who does he look like?”

Responses obviously all stated that he looked like Muhammad.

A three-time heavyweight champ and one of the best to ever do it, Muhammad Ali passed away in 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

MUHAMMAD ALI

Ali shook the world on many occasions during his career. If any future movies are portraying his life or boxing exploits, Curtis would be a no-brainer.

The father of Conway is the former NFL wide receiver who plied his trade for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears in a career spanning over a decade.

Conway and Ali married in 2007, shortly after Laila retired from the sport. Conway Jr. was born a year later. Laila left the sport with a stunning 24-0 record with 21 KO’s.

LAILA CAREER

She gets widely regarded as the best female boxer of all time. Notable victories include Christy Martin and one over Jacqui “Sister Smoke” Frazier, daughter of Ali rival Joe Frazier.

That’s some family tradition.