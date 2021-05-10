Rankings watch: UK heavyweight Dillian Whyte rated number eleven P4P?

Mark Robinson

World Boxing News took a look at the most recent pound-for-pound rankings over the weekend and was shocked to discover an apparent heavyweight anomaly.

According to Boxrec, top division puncher Dillian Whyte is the number eleven P4P fighter on the entire planet. A head-spinning thought.

Whyte isn’t, nor has he ever been, ranked on the WBN Top 50. Therefore, it was a strange occurrence to see on the current list.

It’s no surprise to see Canelo Alvarez at the number one spot, which matches WBN.

Tyson Fury is at two, with Terence Crawford and Anthony Joshua behind him but a little higher than anticipated.

Errol Spence, WBN’s number two, is at five. Somehow, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is sixth.

Gennadiy Golovkin, Teofimo Lopez, Jermall Charlo and Oscar Valdez make up the top ten.

HEAVYWEIGHT ANOMALY

Then comes Whyte.

How the WBC interim ruler is a few places above multi-time world champions, Mikey Garcia and Juan Estrada is anyone’s guess. But he’s miles ahead of pound-for-pound stars Naoya Inoue and Vasyl Lomachenko.

This scenario is obviously due to the flawed points system used that usually overtakes common sense.

Whyte certainly hasn’t earned those lofty heights yet.

BOXREC P4P TOP 25

1 Saul Alvarez 1766

super middle 30 56 1 2 orthodox Guadalajara, Mexico

2 Tyson Fury 945.7

heavy 32 30 0 1 orthodox Wilmslow, United Kingdom

3 Terence Crawford 866.7

welter 33 37 0 0 southpaw Omaha, USA

4 Anthony Joshua 738.4

heavy 31 24 1 0 orthodox Watford, United Kingdom

5 Errol Spence Jr 640.5

welter 31 27 0 0 southpaw Desoto, USA

6 Deontay Wilder 508.5

heavy 35 42 1 1 orthodox Tuscaloosa, USA

7 Gennadiy Golovkin 343.6

middle 39 41 1 1 orthodox Los Angeles, USA

8 Teofimo Lopez* 330.0

light 23 16 0 0 orthodox Jonesboro, USA

9 Jermall Charlo* 311.7

middle 30 31 0 0 orthodox Houston, USA

10 Oscar Valdez 267.6

super feather 30 29 0 0 orthodox Mexico

11 to 25

11 Dillian Whyte 261.3

heavy 33 28 2 0 orthodox Brixton, United Kingdom

12 Gervonta Davis* 257.8

light 26 24 0 0 southpaw Baltimore, USA

13 Shawn Porter 253.6

welter 33 31 3 1 orthodox Las Vegas, USA

14 Mikey Garcia 244.4

welter 33 40 1 0 orthodox Moreno Valley, USA

15 Demetrius Andrade 237.6

middle 33 30 0 0 southpaw Providence, USA

16 Juan Francisco Estrada 232.6

superfly 31 42 3 0 orthodox Hermosillo, Mexico

17 Mairis Briedis 227.8

cruiser 36 27 1 0 orthodox Riga, Latvia

18 Andy Ruiz 223.6

heavy 31 34 2 0 orthodox Imperial, USA

19 Oleksandr Usyk 219.4

heavy 34 18 0 0 southpaw stance Oxnard, USA

20 Jermell Charlo* 207.2

super welter 30 34 1 0 orthodox Houston, USA

21 -25

21 Alexander Povetkin 206.9

heavy 41 36 3 1 orthodox Chekhov, Russia

22 Regis Prograis 198.7

super light 32 26 1 0 southpaw stance Houston, USA

23 Naoya Inoue* 194.5

bantam 28 20 0 0 orthodox Yokohama, Japan

24 Jose Carlos Ramirez* 188.5

super light 28 26 0 0 orthodox Avenal, USA

25 Vasyl Lomachenko*