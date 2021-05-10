Canelo victory over Saunders secures indoor attendance record of 73,126

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez broke the attendance record for an indoor sporting event held in the United States with a whopping 73,126 cramming into the Cowboys Stadium in Texas.

The Mexican superstar whipped the crowd into a frenzy as he destroyed the Briton’s face in the eighth round. Saunders subsequently didn’t come out for the ninth.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn was praised in the aftermath for his vision of bringing so many to one event despite a worldwide pandemic and a daily record number of cases.

The US somewhat has the virus under control due to vaccination efforts. Texas opened up months ago against US Government advice but has still seen cases plateau of late.

This scenario allowed Hearn to stage a boxing match without worrying about numbers for the first time since coronavirus batter America.

Over half a million deaths later, and people are beginning to see the other side of the mountain. Canelo vs. Saunders was a welcome distraction in the end.

Talk of a spike in cases due to the fight becomes a muted point. It’s mainly due to the continued vaccination uptake, despite no masks or serious social distancing throughout the weigh-in or fight night.

Restrictions certainly were not adhered to during fight week. However, this is a sign that the world can get back to normal at the earliest opportunity.

Maybe only in those countries with the lowest rates of transmission, though.

CANELO UNDISPUTED

Back to the boxing, and Canelo is on his way to another history-making feat. He needs one more title belt to unify the 168-pound weight class fully.

If successful, the 30-year-old will become the first fighter ever from his home country to do it as a super-middleweight and only the second fighter in history.

His win puts IBF ruler Caleb Plant in the firing line for September in what could be a return to Las Vegas for the four-weight world champion.

Who would bet against him seeing out his mission?

