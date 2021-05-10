“Pay Day, You Want Pay Day!” – Canelo presser quote “ringtone” goes viral

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez sang a little tune on Saturday night after his win over Billy Joe Saunders that has since turned into the hilariously perfect ringtone for boxing fans.

The Mexican superstar broke into a chorus of “Pay Day, You Want Pay Day.” He berated challenger Demetrius Andrade at the post-fight presser.

Snipping the moment to the sole quote and adding an MP4 loop into the mix, World Boxing News took it to the next level.

Canelo’s words have gone viral. It came after he spoke exclusively in England when ranting at Andrade’s callout.

CANELO PAY DAY

Listen to Canelo Pay Day MP4 below.