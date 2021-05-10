Dubois, Fury, WBC, and WBO offer support to stricken Saunders after ‘hate’

Michelle Farsi

Billy Joe Saunders received a waft of support after talk his career is in jeopardy following an eighth-round onslaught by the formidable Canelo Alvarez.

Fans reminded the former two-weight world champion on several occasions of his words in the wake of Daniel Dubois taking a knee during his heavyweight clash with Joe Joyce.

Saunders made a big point of stating it would take a lot worse of a beating for him to do anything similar.

But once he suffered a broken orbital bone and subsequently left the decision to trainer Mark Tibbs, it was effectively out of his hands.

Now, two days after the loss, Dubois himself has come to Saunders’ defense.

“You fought well, Billy Joe Saunders. I hope your eye heals up quickly, and you can come back stronger champ,” said Dubois.

WBO President Paco Valcarcel responded to Dubois by saying: “BJS still a big name in boxing. He can box and punch.

“He has a heart of the ion. I hope he come back soon.”

Tyson Fury, a long-time friend of Saunders and there ringside to cheer him on, aired his views on what he labeled as ‘hate.’

“People love to hate on others willing to chase their dreams. Billy Joe Saunders tried to be great last night!

“It wasn’t his night, but at least he had the bottle to follow his dreams and heart. He will always be my bro. We go back to 15/16 [years old].

“What a night to remember in 30 years in Dallas,” he added.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS RECOVERY

Going under the knife to fix his face, Saunders is staring at a long road back.

The World Boxing Council, who offered a special belt for the winner, said: “We want to wish Billy Joe Saunders a speedy recovery after his injury and surgery.

“Get well, Billy!”

But Ishe Smtih, an ex-154-pound world champion, was among those who didn’t believe Saunders deserved a pass.

He pointed out: “Dropped six times in the fight [versus Floyd Mayweather, Diego Corrales] got up every time.

“The corner stopped the fight, and Diego said WTF are you doing, WTF are you doing!

“Sorry, BJS gets no pass from me, especially after talking [that] about Daniel Dubious. BJS talked about it but wasn’t about that life!”

