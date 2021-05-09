Lennox Lewis noted tactics perfectly, called Canelo vs. Saunders ending

Ed Mulholland

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis noted a significant alteration during Canelo vs. Saunders, which brought about a stunning prediction.

“The Pugilist Specialist” watched on as Saunders gave a good account of himself until one change in tactics caused his downfall.

Saunders began ducking down from Canelo’s shots instead of backing away from them as prior. This scenario led to the Mexican superstar working out the Briton.

Canelo began adding huge uppercuts to his repertoire, alongside crushing body shots. Both worked to a tea and gave Saunders all sorts of problems.

Lewis gave his view as the broadcast went out live on DAZN. In the end, he called it perfectly.

He said: “Saunders needs to stay behind the jab, move in the pocket quickly, place his combinations and get out. It’s a 22-foot ring.

“Body shots making the difference for Canelo, but Saunders seems to be getting comfortable. The double jab was successful for Saunders. But he seems to stop and not own up.”

Finally, the significant sentence came from Lewis around the eighth session.

“Saunders changed his stance from upright to a full crouch. The full crouch is better for Canelo to slip in an uppercut and catch Saunders. He needs to watch his stance.”

Minutes later, the fight was over as Saunders suffered massive facial damage from those solid uppercut bombs, which were doubled and tripled in power due to the downwards force hitting the upper velocity of Canelo’s fists.

Heading to the hospital, Saunders lost his WBO super-middleweight title and any future chance of gaining a world title back until 2022.

CANELO EMULATING LENNOX LEWIS

Canelo has plans to face Caleb Plant next to get the final belt at 168. He then wants a Cinco de Mayo defense of the strap, possibly against Gennadiy Golovkin in May next year.

Putting all his straps on the line against his career nemesis would be a statement by Canelo – even if ‘GGG’ will be forty-plus by that time.

Eventually, Canelo is looking to move up as high as a cruiserweight. Even some – including Mike Tyson, predicting a final run in the division once dominated by Lewis.

On this form, you wouldn’t dare put it past the pound-for-pound king.

