Heavyweight booed for farcically backing out of Frank Sanchez fight

Heavyweight Nagy Aguilera looked for a way out of his clash with upcoming contender Frank Sanchez and found one in the sixth round.

A cuffing blow that initially hit the shoulder and followed through to graze the back of Aguilera’s head was all it took for the pullout.

It was a fine Oscar-worthy performance. Aguilera made a huge meal of the situation to stop the heavyweight fight.

The crowd booed Aguilera as the third man in the ring took the contest to the scorecards. In the process, avoiding a knockout loss.

Sanchez took the farcical decision as Aguilera did nothing to enhance his reputation with his unwarranted complaints.

Aguilera may have injured his shoulder, but he certainly didn’t have anything wrong with his head.

Marc Castro had too much in his locker for Irving Castillo at the super-featherweight dominated proceedings.

Hurting Castillo in every round, Castro got the job done before the end of the four in his third appearance on a Canelo card.

Hot on the heels of his brother, lightweight Keyshawn Davis also recorded a triumph on the bill via a points decision.

Despite having Jose Antonio Meza in trouble on more than one occasion, Davis had to settle for a unanimous verdict.

Davis heads to 3-0.

Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran dropped Xavier Wilson heavy in the second round to end the contest before it had a chance to get going.

The referee waved Wilson off to his disgust but wasn’t taking any chances. A 20th career victory for Duran.

EARLY ACTION

In the opener on the preliminary undercard, super-lightweight Kelvin Davis moved to 2-0. But not without a scare along the way.

Jan Marsalek, a more experienced former MMA fighter, put Davis on the canvas towards the end of the contest.

Davis still got the nod to keep his perfect record intact. A solid win.

