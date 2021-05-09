Canelo Alvarez cements place as king in latest pound for pound rankings

Canelo Alvarez cemented his place as boxing’s “pound for pound” king with a supreme ending to his clash with Billy Joe Saunders in Texas.
The Mexican superstar used brutal body shots and uppercuts to get the job done in the eighth after taking a few rounds to work Saunders out.
Once he did, there was no stopping him.
The victory saw Canelo capture the WBO super-middleweight title and move one step away from fully becoming undisputed.
Caleb Plant, the IBF belt holder, is next on the target list.
Right now, there’s nobody in boxing who even comes close to knocking Canelo off the P4P top spot.
Errol Spence remains second. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is third.
Lightweight ruler Teofimo Lopez is fourth. At the same time, the Japanese wrecking ball Naoya Inoue is fifth.
2 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT
3 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT
4 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT
5 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT
6 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT
7 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
8 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT
9 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT
10 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
11 Gennadiy Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT
12 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT
13 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
14 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT
16 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
17 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
18 Oscar Valdez SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT
19 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT
20 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
21 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT
22 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
23 Deontay Wilder HEAVYWEIGHT
24 Artur Beterbiev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
25 Jermell Charlo SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
26 Josh Taylor SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
27 Regis Prograis SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
28 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT
29 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT
30 Nonito Donaire BANTAMWEIGHT
31 Emanuel Navarrete FEATHERWEIGHT
32 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT
33 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT
34 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT
35 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT
36 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
37 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT
38 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
39 Kenshiro Teraji LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
40 David Benavidez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
41 Miguel Berchelt SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
42 Mairis Briedis CRUISERWEIGHT
43 Luis Nery SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
44 Murodjon Akhmadaliev SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
45 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER FLYWEIGHT
46 Jamel Herring SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
47 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
48 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
49 John Riel Casimero BANTAMWEIGHT
50 Brian Castano SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT