Canelo Alvarez cements place as king in latest pound for pound rankings

Canelo Alvarez cemented his place as boxing’s “pound for pound” king with a supreme ending to his clash with Billy Joe Saunders in Texas.

The Mexican superstar used brutal body shots and uppercuts to get the job done in the eighth after taking a few rounds to work Saunders out.

Once he did, there was no stopping him.

The victory saw Canelo capture the WBO super-middleweight title and move one step away from fully becoming undisputed.

Caleb Plant, the IBF belt holder, is next on the target list.

Right now, there’s nobody in boxing who even comes close to knocking Canelo off the P4P top spot.

Errol Spence remains second. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is third.

Lightweight ruler Teofimo Lopez is fourth. At the same time, the Japanese wrecking ball Naoya Inoue is fifth.

WBN Pound for Pound Rankings – May 2021

1 Canelo Alvarez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

2 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT

3 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT

4 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT

5 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT

6 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT

7 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

8 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT

9 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT

10 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

11 Gennadiy Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT

12 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT

13 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

14 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT

16 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

17 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

18 Oscar Valdez SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

19 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT

20 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

21 to 50

21 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT

22 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

23 Deontay Wilder HEAVYWEIGHT

24 Artur Beterbiev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

25 Jermell Charlo SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

26 Josh Taylor SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

27 Regis Prograis SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

28 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT

29 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT

30 Nonito Donaire BANTAMWEIGHT

31 Emanuel Navarrete FEATHERWEIGHT

32 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT

33 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT

34 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT

35 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT

36 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

37 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT

38 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

39 Kenshiro Teraji LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

40 David Benavidez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

41 Miguel Berchelt SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

42 Mairis Briedis CRUISERWEIGHT

43 Luis Nery SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

44 Murodjon Akhmadaliev SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

45 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER FLYWEIGHT

46 Jamel Herring SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

47 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

48 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

49 John Riel Casimero BANTAMWEIGHT

50 Brian Castano SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT