Tyson Fury tells Eddie Hearn to his face what punch ends Anthony Joshua

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury has predicted Anthony Joshua will be beaten easily, even telling the fighter’s promoter Eddie Hearn to his face what punch will do it.

The pair took part in a podcast interview during Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight week, with Fury adamant Joshua will fall.

Fury said: “A fighter cannot beat me. A normal fighting man cannot beat the ‘Gypsy King.’ The only person that can beat the ‘Gypsy King’ is me.”

“AJ couldn’t lace my boots. I know you’re his promoter, and you have to say this (AJ will win).

“You took an amateur boxer and made him into a superstar boxer and the finished article.

“It’s just a shame that he has to be in the same era as the ‘Gypsy King.’

Adding how he takes Joshua out, Fury stated: “I will smash him to pieces, and it won’t be a tough fight.

“As I said, I was going to knock Wilder out, and I did. I’m going to say it here again – I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese.

“That’s how easy it’s going to be. When [Anthony Joshua] gets cracked with all the muscles right in the jaw, he will go.

“I will tell you even what punch it’s going to be. I’ll even give my game plan away. “It will be a check left hook straight to the temple. His legs will go, and he’ll fall on his face.

“He may get back up, and then I’ll knock him out with the overhand right, goodnight.”

TYSON FURY TALKS

Talks have reportedly concluded between the pair, with only the date and venue are left.

Promoter Bob Arum, who represents Fury stateside, is frustrated at the lack of movement and warned his man would walk away if it’s not confirmed soon.

Rumors Hearn will be ready to announce after the Canelo vs. Saunders fight filled the air during fight week.