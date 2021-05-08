Oscar De La Hoya throws insult as ex-promoter wishes Canelo good luck

@oscardelahoya

Oscar De La Hoya fired an insult at Canelo Alvarez as the Golden Boy boss wished his former fighter good luck ahead of his clash with Billy Joe Saunders.

The ten-time world title-holder, who took Canelo from a young boy in Mexico to superstardom, couldn’t help giving a double-edged message.

“Canelo buena suerte [good luck],” said De La Hoya.

“Even though you talk s— I will always root for you and our Mexico,” he added.

Canelo was in the final stages of the build-up at the time of De La Hoya’s backhanded blessing as the Mexican hero faces undefeated Saunders in Texas.

De La Hoya has always stated there are no hard feelings between the pair after Canelo wriggled his way out of a mega-deal with DAZN to leave Golden Boy.

He then joined forces temporarily with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn as Canelo took control of every single even himself.

With Canelo Promotions now in full swing, the four-weight world champion can negotiate deals at his leisure.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA PARTING

The parting left De La Hoya with Ryan Garcia as his star man. However, the super-lightweight is now out of action due to mental issues.

Reports since surfaced that De La Hoya aims to take his stable elsewhere after joining forces with Triller for a comeback fight scheduled for the summer.

Even though criticism flew at De La Hoya for being drunk on a recent broadcast live on the streaming service, the event will still go ahead.

A 1992 Olympic champion, De La Hoya was once the Pay Per View king of boxing. The fact means his credentials are there to join the exhibition bandwagon.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather got the ball rolling. Evander Holyfield and De La Hoya added two more huge names into the mix.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.