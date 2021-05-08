Manny Pacquiao set to announce Mikey Garcia clash, says special advisor

Manny Pacquiao is on the verge of confirming a deal to fight Mike Garcia, signaling his return to the sport following a two-year absence.

The eight-weight world champion will face Garcia after reigniting talks on the back of failed attempts to land Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

Jayke Joson, a special advisor to the welterweight legend, predicted the event could have a date and venue as early as next week.

Trainer Joel Diaz believes Pacquiao is in for trouble if he signs off on the fight.

He said: “That’s a great fight,” when speaking to Elie Seckbach of ESNews. “Mikey’s very accurate.

“(On the other hand, Manny) Pacquiao is reckless because he throws many punches. I think Mikey, at this point, will knock him out with a right hand.

“I saw Mikey against Jessie Vargas, he is very accurate with his punches, and he will catch Pacquiao with a right hand. It’s a great fight.”

However, Pacquiao coach Justin Fortune can only see one outcome.

“Manny will knock Mikey (Garcia) out!

“Mikey’s fast and robust. He’s not as big as (Errol) Spence. But Manny’s a different animal. It’ll be a tune-up for Manny.”

MANNY PACQUIAO CHAMPION

Pacquiao will begin a heavy favorite to win in what will be a non-title fight following a strange decision by the WBA to strip the Filipino Senator.

Despite the pandemic and many champions unable to defend their titles, Pacquiao was singled out and had his belt taken away.

The WBA handed it to secondary ruler Yordenis Ugas who has since failed to announce his next defense.

What the WBA maybe should have done was order a fight between the pair before enforcing an unfair ruling on a legendary fighter.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.