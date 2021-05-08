Floyd Mayweather PPV undercard: A rematch, former champ and NFL star

The return of Floyd Mayweather will see a rematch, former world champion, and ex-NFL star feature in contests on the Pay Per View undercard.

One of the all-time boxing greats and a 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, “Money,” Mayweather will make his return to the ring on June 6th.

Firstly, the undefeated, 12-time, five-division world champion squares off in an exhibition bout headlining a blockbuster SHOWTIME PPV event.

The event is presented by Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio, and Mavathltcs and will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Floyd Mayweather’s pay-per-view event will also feature a pair of intriguing professional boxing showdowns.

WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch in the co-main event.

Plus, former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.

In a fourth PPV bout, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced. After years of off-season training with Mayweather in Las Vegas, the man once named Chad Ochocinco will test his skills in the boxing ring and bring his unique brand of fan-friendly entertainment to the star-studded event.

The pay-per-view telecast will begin live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 6. Tickets for the live event at Hard Rock Stadium will go on sale next week, with additional details regarding tickets and the pay-per-view telecast announced shortly.

Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) earned a narrow split-decision victory over Jack in their December 2019 title showdown that saw both men hit the canvas. Before that fight, Pascal captured his interim title by handing Marcus Browne the first defeat of his professional career.

Pascal scored four knockdowns in that fight, eventually earning a close technical decision when a cut suffered by Browne on an accidental head butt stopped the fight after eight rounds.

The 38-year-old has been in the ring with the top fighters of his era during his brilliant career, including Bernard Hopkins, Sergey Kovalev, Carl Froch, Lucian Bute, and Chad Dawson.

Pascal, born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and now lives in Laval, Quebec won his first light heavyweight world title with a unanimous decision over Adrian Diaconu 2009.

Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) will look to avenge the razor-thin defeat he suffered to Pascal in their first match. Jack mounted an impressive rally on the scorecards that nearly turned the match in his favor.

Born in Stockholm, Jack (who represented his father’s home country of Gambia in the 2008 Olympics) now lives in Las Vegas.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIGHTER

Floyd Mayweather fighter Jack won the 168-pound world title with a majority decision against Anthony Dirrell in 2015 and successfully defended the belt three times before being handed a hard-fought majority draw against James DeGale in one of 2017’s best fights.

In his first bout at 175 pounds, Jack stopped Nathan Cleverly to pick up the WBA light heavyweight title before fighting to a majority draw against WBC champion Adonis Stevenson in May 2018. In his most recent outing, Jack won a unanimous decision over Blake McKernan in November 2020.

The 30-year-old Hurd (24-1, 16 KOs) unified the WBA and IBF 154-pound titles in 2018, dropping longtime champion Erislandy Lara in the final round to win a close decision in a fight that was the unanimous 2018 Fight of the Year. The Accokeek, Maryland native lost the titles in one of 2019’s best fights, dropping a decision to Julian Williams.

Hurd first became champion in February 2017 when he stopped former champion Tony Harrison, in the ninth round before defending the title against another former champion in Austin Trout. Most recently, Hurd scored a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Santana in January 2020.

Born in Milwaukee, Arias (18-2-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since August 2019 when he takes on Hurd on June 6. The 30-year-old has faced some of the best in the middleweight division, including going the distance with former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in a 2017 duel.

Furthermore, Arias racked up wins in his first 18 pro fights after turning pro in 2012 and is now training in Las Vegas as he prepares for this fight.