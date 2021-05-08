Floyd Mayweather master plan to make $200m in two fights comes to light

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather walked into the Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, and all hell broke loose as a master plan to make over $200 million in two fights became evident.

Sharing the arena with two highly unprofessional non-boxers, who made their names on YouTube as vloggers, Mayweather engaged in WWE-style shenanigans.

Targeting the brothers separately during the promotional event, it’s obvious Mayweather plans to fight both in exhibitions.

Firstly, Mayweather will return on June 6th. His second effort against the younger one looks sure to happen by the end of the year.

Many avid boxing fans are not buying the realness of what transpired in Florida, though. It was a money-making exercise for the former pound-for-pound king.

Mayweather entered the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. He has a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts.

Floyd racked up twelve world titles in five weight divisions during his illustrious career that spanned three decades.

His brilliant boxing resume includes 24 wins over world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Canelo Alvarez.

He was named the world’s highest-paid athlete multiple times by Forbes, Fortune, and Sports Illustrated during his career. Mayweather has accumulated numerous “Fighter of the Year” awards, including five ESPY Awards and two Boxing Writers Association of America awards.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PAY PER VIEW

His 2015 showdown with Pacquiao shattered the all-time pay-per-view television record with 4.6 million buys, a record that still stands.

Mayweather last fought in a boxing exhibition on New Year’s Eve 2018 in Japan.

His last professional boxing match was his 2017 stoppage win over Conor McGregor, the second biggest pay-per-view event in television history.

Mayweather has gone down the realm of facing joe public this time around, who is utterly bereft of any practical boxing skills.

It’s hard to see how it will sell with the usual boxing fans but’s that’s not the audience Floyd Mayweather is targeting.

He wants a slice of the YouTuber’s followers to purchase the Pay Per View in a match-up the 44-year-old hopes won’t harm his legacy longer-term.

This scenario is just the beginning of what could be six months or more of Mayweather facing YouTube opponents.