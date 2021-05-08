LIVE: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders – Results from Texas

World Boxing News provides live results from Dallas Cowboys Stadium for the record-breaking Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders world championship event.
First Bell – 4.35 pm CT
4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Kelvin Davis 143.8lbs vs
Jan Marsalek 140.4lbs
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Christian Alan Gomez Duran 146.4lbs vs.
Xavier Wilson 147.8lbs
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Keyshawn Davis 138lbs vs.
Jose Antonio Meza 138lbs
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Marc Castro 132.4lbs vs.
Irving Macias Castillo 127.6lbs
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Frank Sanchez 237.6lbs vs.
Nagy Aguilera 238.2lbs
Followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title
Kieron Conway 154lbs vs.
Souleymane Cissokho 153.6lbs
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO World Light-Flyweight title
Elwin Soto 107.8lbs vs.
Katsunari Takayama 107.6lbs
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC, WBA Super, WBO, and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight unification
Canelo Alvarez 167.4lbs vs.
Billy Joe Saunders 167.8lbs
“I feel really thankful for the response of the people and that boxing is a sport that brings everything back to normal. I’m ready for this fight.”
“He’s a great fighter, he has a lot of ability, and he’s a southpaw. I’m not the same fighter I was six or seven years ago. This Saturday, I will show that.”
“I’ve been involved in a lot of big fights, and this is just another day at the office. I come to win. Like I said, boxing is my life, and I come here to win.”
“It’ll be a great fight, two of the best middleweight fighters in the world in front of 70,000 people – especially after the pandemic. It gives me a lot of joy and honor to be there as a Mexican in the ring.”
“He’s a great fighter. He’s a two-time champion for a reason. He has a good trainer, and he knows how to defend. He moves around really well. We know it’s going to be a good fight on and off the ring.”
“I’ve been boxing all my life. I’ve been boxing since I was five years old, I’ve dragged up – on the gypsy camps. We can all have the rough, tough talk growing up as kids. I’m here for a reason. There are no other reasons for me to be here apart from winning. Not about fame or anything else, to win.
“I don’t think we’ve had somebody come to win for a very long time. We’ve had a lot of people turn up, collect cheques and fly out, but we haven’t had the heart, soul, and IQ that I’ll bring to the ring on Saturday night to win.
“I can’t talk what he’s done down. He’s done brilliant things for boxing. He’s a good champion. But as I said, there’s a time in life where you get tested.
“Sometimes when you forget where you come from and forget all those hard things that have brought you to where you’re at, sometimes that can make it difficult on yourself.
“I think he’s going to be bumping into the wrong man Saturday night to be going home with titles. I’m looking forward to a very good fight but most definitely the winner.
“We’ll get it rocking and rolling. This is for all the Gypsies back home. Everyone in the UK, plus half the Mexicans, get behind me.”