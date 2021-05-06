Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder trilogy rumors, “open to all fights”

Michelle Farsi

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has reacted to reports the third fight with arch-nemesis Deontay Wilder is on the cards for the summer.

“The Gypsy King” is in Texas to watch good friend Billy Joe Saunders take on pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez. Fury addressed rumors he’s ready to ditch an undisputed battle with Anthony Joshua.

Despite the pair being in talks for five months or more, Fury is unhappy at the time taken and could be ready to walk away if it’s not secured soon.

Wilder has begun training alongside sparring partner Malik Scott, with their respective social media accounts posting messages alluding to a potential trilogy with Fury.

Asked what he thought about Wilder training with Scott and a potential third installment, Fury told Fightype.com: “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

“Malik Scott’s a b—h, and so is Deontay Wilder. I’ll fight both of them, one after the other on the same night.

“I’ll smack them around like little p—ies.”

On who might be next for him, the two-time heavyweight ruler added: “I’m open to all fights. All the heavyweights out there. The champions and the non-champions alike.

“There’s heavyweight boxing, and there’s the Gypsy King boxing. I’m lightyears ahead of all these mother—-ers.”

DEONTAY WILDER

In a recent appearance on the We Might Need Counseling Podcast, Wilder made it clear he wouldn’t retire after losing to Fury in seven rounds last year.

“We in it for a reason. I love it. I’m in love with it. But trust is hard to come by because it’s money. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

“It’s a sport that I love, and I’m going to continue to do it and show my greatness in it.

“I got a lot of things that I want to do in this sport. But politics play a big part in certain things happening.

“Management, promotion companies. Certain guys don’t want their fighters to fight certain guys because they plan for their guys. “It’s a lot that goes on,” he concluded.