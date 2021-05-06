Billy Joe Saunders vows not to run from Canelo Alvarez after ring size row

Michael Owens

WBO ruler Billy Joe Saunders says he’s got no problem trading blows with Canelo Alvarez when the pair meet on Saturday night in Arlington.

The pair got embroiled in a row over the size of the ring earlier this week. Saunders won the argument after Canelo agreed to a 22-foot squared circle as opposed to twenty.

Saunders now says he has the boxing brain to dethrone pound-for-pound king Canelo in their blockbuster Super-Middleweight unification battle.

The clash takes place Saturday night (May 8), live worldwide on DAZN and distributed by TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America.

Unbeaten Briton Saunders (30-0 18 KOs) puts his WBO strap on the line for the third time against the Mexican star and aims to add the WBC and WBA Super belts held by the Mexican sensation.

The consensus is Saunders has the ring smarts to be the man to hand Canelo a first defeat in eight years and be the man to take the next step to be undisputed at 168lbs – and the 31-year-old says fighting Canelo on Cinco de Mayo weekend holds no fear.

“This fight is all about the brain,” said Saunders. “Not about power, muscle, or skill. It’s the brain and the game plan and being able to execute that game plan.

“I brush opinions off because I know what goes through my head and my mind, and what I have done in my career is through the will and want to win, and the day I lose that, I won’t put a pair of gloves again.

“I can only control what I am in control of and that myself, not what is outside the ring. It’s going to be a great fight. It’s one I’ve wanted for years, and it’s finally landed.

“There’s a lot at stake for both of us. Would I like my fans there? Yes. Would I like UK media there? Yes. If Canelo moved the fight to the Mexican border, I wouldn’t care.

“I have my way of approaching the fight, and Canelo will have too. He’s done this nearly 60 times. I’ll get in there as the best that I can be, and that’s all I can control.

“I’ve been the underdog before, I’ve been the away fighter before, it’s not a new position, but I’m just in with a better opponent this time.

“If I go in there and I win, I’m not going to run. I’ll fight Canelo again, and I’ll fight anyone, anywhere. It doesn’t bother me.

“It’s good for boxing sometimes when the underdogs come through, and I don’t just mean me here because it puts the sport on a higher platform.

“I’m at the top of the tree where I’ve done it all as an amateur. I’ve had 30 fights. I’m unbeaten, won every title coming through, two-weight World champion.

“I can sit back at night and say I’m top of the pile fighting the pound-for-pound king.”

CANELO ALVAREZ BILL

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders clash on a massive night of action in Texas with a stacked undercard supporting the mammoth main event.

Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defending his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs).

Kieron Conway (16-1-1 3 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0 8 KOs).

Eddy Reynoso-trained Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0 13 KOs) meets Nagy Aguilera (21-10 14 KOs).

Mexican-American talent Marc Castro (2-0 2 KOs) fights on his third Canelo undercard, Castro’s old amateur foe Keyshawn Davis (2-0 2 KOs) faces Jose Antonio Meza (6-4 1 KO) over six rounds.

It’s a family affair on the night with Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis (1-0 1 KO) fights for the second time in the paid ranks.

Mexican Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1 17 KOs) celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend over eight rounds against an opponent to be named soon.