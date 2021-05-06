Three members of Julio Cesar Chavez family to compete on June 19 PPV

Zanfer

Three members of the Julio Cesar Chavez boxing dynasty will compete in a historic Pay Per View to be televised on June 19.

FITE, the premier global platform for sports and entertainment, is proud to announce, on Cinco de Mayo, the Pay Per View carriage of Tribute to Kings featuring Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, along with some very notable pugilists sharing the card, on June 19th at 9 pm ET.

The event will be broadcasted live from Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico, and be available in English and Spanish with unlimited replays on all FITE devices.

Hailing from Curitiba, Parana, Brazil, Anderson Silva was the former UFC Middleweight Champion with a record of 34-11 (1 N/C). He’ll be facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in an 8-round Light Heavyweight main event boxing match.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ

This will be an exceptional night honoring the first family of Mexican boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Omar Chavez, all appearing on the fight card event.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. boasting a lifetime record of 107-6-2, the legend himself will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr.

Camacho Jr. will be honoring the legacy of his late Hall of Fame father.

Also featured are Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez, Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina for the vacant WBO NABO super welterweight belt, and more. Card subject to change.

