Gadwin Rosa vs. George Acosta tops Boxeo Telemundo on Friday night

Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 boxing program among Hispanics and longest-running sports show in Spanish-language television, debuts its spring season with a WBA Fedecentro Jr. Lightweight title bout featuring up-and-coming prospects Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa facing George “El Yuyu” Acosta, live on Friday, May 7 at 12 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m.

CT from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center on Telemundo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Gadwin Rosa (11-1 9 Kos), from Puerto Rico but now residing in Florida, will be making his Telemundo debut as he aims to capture his first regional title. In his last outing, Rosa defeated Danny Flores by knock out in the 2nd round. George Acosta (11-1 1 KO) is looking to stay active this year as he steps back in the ring after a shutout performance last month, where he was victorious, winning a unanimous decision against Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez.

Boxeo Telemundo’s season debut will also present a special four-round bout of undefeated Super Bantamweights as Pedro Salome (2-0-1) of Los Angeles, California faces undefeated Hector Bayanilla (2-0) of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Boxeo Telemundo’s spring season will feature three consecutive weeks of live match coverage coupled with fight analysis and discussions about the latest boxing and MMA news stories. The season wraps up with a final episode highlighting the best-of season look-backs, never-seen undercards, and news and segments from the world of boxing and MMA.

Throughout the season, host Karim Mendiburu will be joined by Jorge Calvo and Andres Bermudez as the core play-by-play and commentator team. The show will also feature a rotation of renowned boxing contributors including Claudia Trejos, Maria del Mar Torres, and Omar Amador, along with boxing world champions and MMA stars as special guests.

Leading to the season premiere, Mendiburu and Trejos will be in Dallas starting today to provide extensive news and information coverage around the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Jose Saunders bout. Coverage and special reports will air on TYM all week while Zona Mixta will feature the latest on fight night.

On the digital front, Boxeo Telemundo: Entre las Cuerdas, hosted by Mendiburu with contributors as special guests, continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, with special coverage around Canelo and Saunders’ arrival to Dallas; and Boxeo Telemundo Plus is back this Friday, giving fans the opportunity to connect with the Boxeo Telemundo’s experts via livestream each Friday night before Boxeo Telemundo goes on air, highlighting the latest around the live bouts and what’s coming, including all around Canelo and Saunder. The livestream is available at via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.