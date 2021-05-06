Daniel Dubois working on devastating performance versus Bogdan Dinu

Heavyweight superstar ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois has taken up an offer from England football legend Peter Crouch to use his popular podcast’s catchphrase ‘Back Stronger’ as the tagline for his next fight.

23-year-old Dubois meets the WBA’s #2 ranked Heavyweight Bogdan Dinu on June 5th and ‘Back Stronger’ seems the perfect fit for the Greenwich man’s return as he looks to rebound after a horror eye injury suffered at the hands of Joe Joyce.

On the latest episode of ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, Dubois asked presenters Crouchy, Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce what they made of internet trolls targeting him for taking a knee in his last fight.

Fans of the podcast will know that Peter Crouch has become an expert in judging the art of what he calls ‘sh*thousery’ and he strongly rebuked boxing’s armchair army when he confidently declared “there’s no sh*thousing there, let’s be honest.”

Crouch added: “I think we should get behind him!”

Co-host Tom Fordyce came up with the idea of the podcast offering formal support to Dubois’ as he mounts his comeback by letting him use their ‘Back Stronger’ catchphrase.

Talking exclusively to Queensberry, Dubois said: “It’s nice to have the support of someone like Peter Crouch. He’s competed at the top level of his sport, represented his country and been the subject of abuse himself. He knows what it’s like to be injured too, so yeah obviously it’s nice for someone like that to back you up.

“I listened to what the guys had to say and I’m happy to take them up on their offer.

“Back Stronger seems like the perfect title for my next fight. Because I will be, I’ll be back stronger. On June 5th, I get back in the ring and take my frustrations out on Bogdan Dinu.

“It’ll be back to what I do best, an explosive performance and a devastating knockout.”

It’s been a rough couple of months for Dubois, who prior to the Joyce defeat was widely considered to be the hottest prospect in Heavyweight boxing.

Despite withstanding a barrage of abuse from internet fans, and some within boxing too, ‘Dynamite’ says he’s still laser-focused on achieving his goals in the sport and reaching the dizzy heights many had predicted for him.

“It’s strange having people slag you off just for getting injured. I’ve never experienced that before. But, It’s boxing… it’s a tough sport, and I’ve dusted myself off, I’ll go again and prove everyone wrong.

“I don’t care what critics have to say to be honest. I’ll just come back, win fights, win titles and shut them up.”

That sentiment was backed up by Chris Stark, who said on the podcast: “I’ve got no doubt at all he’ll be back stronger for his next fight.”

Peter Crouch added: “He was on the right track, obviously he’s lost his way in the last fight, got beat… but all he’s got to do is come back stronger.”

Perhaps unconvinced that KO-artist Dubois would actually take them up on their offer, Crouchy did go on to say that “If I actually see, in the build up to this fight, ‘DUBOIS: BACK STRONGER’, it’s going to really make my day.”

Well, Crouchy, consider your day made…

‘BACK STRONGER: DUBOIS vs DINU’ IS LIVE ON BT SPORT 1 HD ON SATURDAY JUNE 5th.