Canelo Alvarez coy on run at heavyweight despite Mike Tyson prediction

Canelo Alvarez refused to discuss a potential run at heavyweight despite former champion Mike Tyson predicting a triumphant run in the division.

The Mexican superstar is ready to unify at the super-middleweight limit this weekend, fourteen pounds higher than his initial weight.

Canelo has also won titles at 175 pounds, after which WBN predicted too that he could eventually end up at the highest class.

MIKE TYSON – CANELO

Mike Tyson also said Canelo could do it when they talked on a recent edition of his podcast.

Discussing his upcoming fight, Canelo wouldn’t be specific on any future endeavors.

“We have always been open about what our short and long-term plans have been,” said Canelo. “I want to unify the 168lb division.

“Caleb Plant would be next in line to secure that short-term goal if successful against Billy Joe Saunders.

“The goal is to be undisputed at 168lbs, and then we’ll see. I think I could stay at Super-Middleweight until the end of my career.

“I think I have about seven years left until I retire, but I’m listening to my body, and when it tells me to quit, I’ll quit,” he added.

CANELO – HEAVYWEIGHT

Back when he stopped Sergey Kovalev, there were plenty of predictions that Canelo could mix it with the big boys.

Maybe not the likes of Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, but the lesser names in the division to potentially capture a belt before he retires.

He said: “Everything is possible. Look, as a team, we’ve always been a team to take on all challenges. That’s what motivates and drives me.

“But the door is open. It’s free, and it’s possible. It’s no secret that my ideal weight is 160 pounds, the middleweight division.

“Look, everybody knows I’ve always loved challenges, so if there are challenges and titles out there, and are titles out there, I’m open to it like I’ve shown in the past.”

“I’ve grown so much (since then),” stated Canelo. “I always thought I need to fight first with (Miguel) Cotto, (Erislandy) Lara and all of those guys, and then Floyd.

“But that’s what it is, you know? That’s what it is. I’m OK. “I needed more experience and maturity.

“I don’t think of that fight like a loss. But I think of that fight as I learn from that fight.”