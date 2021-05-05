Don’t buy any boxer NFT’s, they are worthless and bad for the environment

NFT’s have become something of a strange topic in the mainstream, mainly because some people are bereft of any real commonsense these days.

The millennial world (under ’30s) gets hoodwinked into believing an artwork placed into a Non-Fungible-Token is worth something. They’re worth absolutely nothing.

You own a piece of history, effectively, that doesn’t exist. Say, for example, a tweet. You buy the NFT to that tweet, but little changes in the real world whatsoever.

People can share it and do whatever they like with it. All you own is the NFT that nobody cares for at all.

Unless there’s an actual place where NFT’s come alive and mean a hell of a lot more, you’re paying for thin air.

People in business take advantage of anyone over 30. Since teenage years, anyone born 1990-plus isn’t clued up due to phones stuck to their faces constantly.

The situation is not too far off YouTube boxing. That’s around the same concept. Those millennials who don’t know what boxing is are getting mugged into believing YouTubers are real boxing.

So, if you have any brains at all, you would never buy any boxers NFT. It’s not real, and your money goes into the pocket of bigwigs who know they’ve blagged it.

Don’t trust it, and don’t be stupid.

DAZN recently offered some themselves, and Tyson Fury is about to drop some too. But it’s all worth as much as the fluff in your empty pocket.

NFT ISN’T REAL

The NFT’s offered by DAZN “are accompanied by real-life rewards, including never-before-sold memorabilia and exclusive boxing experiences.

“Most collections will offer both a Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders edition, so fans can champion their winner before the opening bell, stake their claim of a potential upset, and get behind the outcome of the fight.”

This scenario all means they need to add physical things to the NFT because it doesn’t exist – also, it is terrible for the environment and not sustainable.

Please don’t buy it. It definitely won’t last or be worth anything soon.