Champion boxer abused for questioning Deontay Wilder $80m step aside

A current world champion fighter had to defend himself this week after questioning the latest Deontay Wilder story surrounding his continued absence.

Jamel Herring faced abuse when questioning where an $80 million step aside figure came from when it comes to Wilder’s next fight.

World Boxing News can also reveal that the report stating Wilder is asking for a sizeable paycheck to step aside for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is not valid.

On good authority, WBN found out that Wilder is not asking for an exorbitant paycheck to walk away from a contracted trilogy.

World champion Herring took to social media to respond to the story as some amazingly vehemently believed it.

Herring asked: “Where are people getting this $80 million step aside money from? – “You give me $80 million in “step aside” money, I’m stepping out the ring for good.

After a few responses, some of which were derogatory, he continued: “Now everybody mad at me because I asked for one reliable source for these boxing conspiracy theories.

“YouTube isn’t a reliable source, people. Remind you all. These same YouTube channels are the same folks who said I’d run from a challenge.

“Though I’m gunning for a fighter considered number one in my division now, for another world title, and lineal championship as well.”

On the many conspiracies surrounding the first two Fury vs. Wilder fights, Herring added: “Too many to call!

“One of them tried to throw me in the mix, trying to claim that I had proof Fury cheated.

“Damn all that, lol. I’m a fan first. I don’t care for whatever side of the street.”

Accused of not supporting Wilder, Herring responded: “I’m just trying to understand why some want to stop a fairly good fight from happening, and where are these numbers coming from on the business end.

“I support PBC and DAZN fighters as well.

DEONTAY WILDER $80m STEP-ASIDE

“How am I not supporting? Because I don’t see where the source to “80 million in step aside is coming from, I don’t like Wilder?

“It seems as if his fan base does more harm than good with these arguments. We gotta do better, bro.”

At present, representatives for Anthony Joshua remain focused on getting Fury inside the ropes for an undisputed unification. Should that fail, Wilder would be in the mix for the third fight.

Despite an announcement coming “in days,” – according to Eddie Hearn, it doesn’t stop constant rumors that the pair are struggling to agree.

Not only that, but Deontay Wilder remains heavily involved in the picture.

We shall see what transpires by the end of this week.

