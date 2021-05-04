Chris Eubank Jr. bets $14k on Canelo to KO Billy Joe Saunders

Matchroom.

Chris Eubank Jr. has staked a considerable amount of cash on former opponent Billy Joe Saunders getting knocked out by Canelo Alvarez this weekend.

Saunders heads to Dallas, Texas, to fight in front of 70,000 fans against the boxing world’s pound for pound number one.

Eubank, who lost to Saunders when they met in 2014 via a close points decision, still doesn’t get on with his British rival.

The middleweight is so confident Canelo will do a number on Saunders, “NXTGEN” has put his money where his mouth is.

“The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday,” said Eubank.

“Oh, and the 10k ($14,000) I stand to win will all go to charity,” he added.

CHRIS EUBANK JR RETURN

Son of legend Chris Eubank, the 31-year-old returned to form last Saturday night when defeating Marcus Morrison.

Looking slick and able to win whenever he wanted, Eubank strolled to a unanimous victory on the scorecards.

Having moved down in weight, a future rematch with Saunders is off the menu for now. Both could revisit it in the future.

Roy Jones Jr. now trains the top contender after Eubank signed with Wasserman Boxing (formerly Sauerland).

Canelo is a massive favorite to defeat Saunders. Punters can back him at odds of +450 (9/2).