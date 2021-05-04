Caoimhin Agyarko not interested in Idris Virgo beef anymore

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO INSISTS his clock has now stopped when it comes to time-wasters calling him out on social media and then not being prepared to back up their bravado.

The powerful middleweight recently engaged in some Twitter beef with former Love Island contestant and outspoken Birmingham prospect Idris Virgo.

The solution to the squabble, as far as Agyarko is concerned, was simple. Fix up a fight date and get it on.

This appears to be the point where the Twitter thread reached a conclusion.

“It was last year some time that he called me out on Twitter,” reported Agyarko on the history of his exchanges with Virgo, 9-0-1. “It has gone back and forth since then and he asked for a ridiculous amount of money to fight me and then he commented on one of my videos not long ago, saying I had no power, considering I am eight fights with five KOs and he is 10 fights with one.

“And if you look at the opposition we have both faced, I have definitely gone in with tougher fighters, so I don’t know where he gets that from. He has been calling me out, but he is not going to take the fight as we have already offered it to him and he has turned it down.

“So I am not focused on him at all anymore,” added the Belfast boy, who is booked in for a first title challenge in June.

“I understand why he is doing it. I am not one to call people out because I let my boxing do the talking and I’ve got the backing from Frank Warren and my amateur pedigree with all the experience. I don’t need to go on social media and hype myself up.

“He is someone who doesn’t have that. He has come in off the back of Love Island, a TV reality show and people know him from there. He is trying to use that to make his name bigger in the boxing world and I respect that.

“But I am the wrong person to do this with. If I say anything I don’t just talk the talk, I walk the walk as well. He is not one of these people, he just talks the talk.

“I’ve no time for people like that. Listen, if you’re gonna call me out, then be prepared to fight. It is the same with another middleweight called Mick Hall, who also called me out before Christmas and then didn’t want it.

“If I do any talking I will definitely back it up.

“I will ignore it from now on, although it does keep me entertained in camp sometimes and gives me something to do. I don’t like wasting my time with people though, if you are serious about a fight, then let’s fight. I have no problem with that.”