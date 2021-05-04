Prediction: Canelo vs. Saunders could be worse than Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Timothy Bradley was one of the worst on record. Canelo Alvarez could be in line for a repeat of 2012 this weekend.

That’s the view in the latest edition of the Steve Tannenbaum Column on WBN ‘Hooks, Jabs & Zingers’. In it, Tannebaum looks at this weekend’s big fight between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo puts his pound-for-pound crown on the line against the undefeated Briton in what could be a sticky test.

Steve Tannenbaum picks up the story by airing his opinion on the fight for his next installment.

“Move over, Harry Houdini, and meet Billy Joe Saunders, a boxer and fellow magician in the ring who is poised to bewilder, befuddle and baffle Canelo Alvarez on May 8th.

“Saunders will not have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to win this one. Unless he gets hit with a Hail Mary, I can’t see Canelo out-boxing Saunders.

“Saunders, in my opinion, is one of the top three or four skilled technical boxers in the middleweight position the last 50 years, along with Carlos Monzon, Emile Griffith, and Roy Jones Jr.

“Canelo’s team is anticipating some difficulty from Saunders in the early going and expects Saunders to fade in the middle/late rounds.

“No doubt Canelo will be stepping up the pressure as the rounds go, but you can’t hit what isn’t in front of you.

“I believe Saunders will be using his terrific jab and legs to turn Canelo and at the same time hitting him with quick combinations and piling up points.

“Canelo is a great body puncher, but Saunders will lock him up on the inside when he gets close, which will frustrate Canelo throughout the fight.

PACQUIAO vs. BRADLEY

“I’m not sure whether Saunders will get the decision. It could be another Canelo-Golovkin scorecard or worse than the Pacquiao vs. Bradley first fight.

“But Saunders will look the victor in most everybody’s eyes. Watch out for the judges here. That’s a big worry!

The views in this article are that of experienced boxing manager Steve Tannenbaum. A column contributor to World Boxing News.