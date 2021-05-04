Canelo Alvarez considers opponent swap after Billy Joe Saunders ring row

Ed Mulholland

World Boxing News understands Canelo Alvarez could be on the verge of switching opponents during fight week following a ring row with Billy Joe Saunders.

The pair are at loggerheads with just four days to go until they are due to battle at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on Saturday night.

According to reports from fight week activities, Saunders wants a more expansive ring to implement his game plan of frustrating Canelo.

Upon arrival, the Briton was surprised to learn the squared circle would only be between 16 and 18 feet in diameter.

Speaking to Behind the Gloves, Saunders revealed his displeasure.

“You don’t go into a 70,000-seat [arena] and dance in a 16ft or 18ft ring, or even a 20ft ring,” pointed out the Hatfield man.

“This magnitude of a fight has to be on a fair playing field and a proper legitimate ring, proper legitimate gloves.

“I just want a fair shake of the dice,” he added.

Canelo hopes to keep the ring as minor as possible to trap Saunders and go for the stoppage.

Saunders has raged over the turn of events, with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury even airing his grievances over the matter.

“I got off the phone with Billy Joe. It seems like they are trying a lot of tricks in Texas with him,” he said.

“I want to say; you can try all of the motherf— tricks in the world, but you won’t beat Billy Joe.

“Play fair, guys. Play fair, now.”

CANELO ALVAREZ OPPONENT

Threats by Saunders to fly home to the UK are being taken seriously by Canelo and his team. They are now looking into possible replacements for the contest if the worst happens.

Too much cash lies at stake to altogether scrap the event. There are a vast amount of people with tickets, and the promoters would lose big time.

WBN will update more soon as British fans pin their hopes on the fight happening despite no fans being allowed to travel.

That could be the only saving grace here if Saunders does go home.

