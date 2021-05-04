Brits go bonkers for Billy Joe Saunders odds vs Canelo after Tyson Fury tip

@gypsyking101

Billy Joe Saunders is well-backed in a two-horse race following only a slight change in odds for his impending battle with Canelo Alvarez.

This scenario has transpired despite Tyson Fury’s substantial tip to fans.

Saunders, the WBO champion, was a 5/1 (+500) underdog before Fury gave his opinion on the Hatfield man completely dominating Canelo when they meet.

Bookie websites listed on SportsBettingDime.com are highly favoring Canelo over Saunders. With the most popular pick being Canelo by KO, followed by a decision.

Canelo, with his odds more favorable to win by decision, priced at +513. Saunders is a considerable underdog to KO.

Canelo by KO: +109

Canelo by Decision: +135

Saunders by KO: +2150

Saunders by Decision: +513

Draw: +2075

Plucky Brits piled on their man to win at those long odds. Since then, Saunders has only slightly wavered to 9/2 (+450).

Undefeated, Saunders is known on home soil for his exceptional away win over David Lemieux. But he also holds a triumph over Chris Eubank Jr.

Other reasons do come into the equation. However, it’s mainly down to the fact Fury is so adamant Saunders will beat Canelo.

So much so that Fury has chosen Saunders to pull out if a ring argument cant’ be settled soon.

Billy Joe Saunders has been training in a 24-foot ring, which he wants the same on fight night, and Canelo’s team is not playing ball.

They want a 16 to 18 foot squared circle for the Dallas Cowboys Stadium battle – something Fury says Saunders should walk away.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS TRICKS

Fury said: “You know I just got off the phone with Billy Joe. It seems like they’re trying a lot of tricks in Texas with him.

“I wanna say you can try all the tricks in the motherf***ing world, you ain’t going to beat Billy Joe.

“Play fair guys, play f***ing fair now,” he added.

If the fight goes ahead and Saunders beats Canelo in a shocking upset in Texas, many UK punters will be lining their pockets with cash from the tip.

Tune in this Saturday night live on DAZN to witness Canelo’s attempt at gathering another world title, one step away from becoming undisputed.

As expected, if the Mexican superstar comes through, IBF ruler Caleb Plant is next on his hitlist for September, potentially in Las Vegas.

It’s all on the line.