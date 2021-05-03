Sam Eggington planning devastating win over tough Mexican Carlos Molina

Proud Brit Sam Eggington has vowed to end the run of high-profile Mexican victories on these shores this year when he faces ‘King’ Carlos Molina for the Vacant WBC Middleweight Championship on Saturday 22nd May at the Coventry Skydome Arena, exclusively live and free on Channel 5.

Battle-hardened Eggington, 27, has seen Josh Warrington halted in nine rounds by Mauricio Lara; Robbie Davis Jr’s points loss to Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela and the latest on Saturday night with James Tennyson blitzed in the opening round by Jovanni Straffon.

The Birmingham star has not yet experienced trading leather with a Mexican fighter in his 37-fight career and knows that he’s up against it and in a real acid test for his first one against the fearsome Molina, 37, a former IBF World Super-Welterweight Champion.

From Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Molina has never been stopped in his 18-year and 50-fight career that has seen him mix it with some of the best and hardest punchers around the division, including Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (twice), Mike Alvarado, Erislandy Lara, Kermit Cintron, James Kirkland, Ishe Smith, Cory Spinks and Cornelius Bundrage, that validates his danger.

Although the warning signs are there, former British, Commonwealth, European and International Champion Eggington is ready for a toe-to-toe war with the teak tough Molina and put a stop to the run of Brits falling to the marauding Mexicans.

“They say you haven’t been in a fight until you’ve been in with a Mexican fighter. They are renowned for their extreme toughness and they have some of the greatest champions in the sport’s history, I’m mindful of that and it is a warning to me to not underestimate Molina,” Said Eggington.

“I’ve seen what Lara did to Warrington, Valenzuela’s win over Davis Jr. and just on Saturday night what Straffon did to Tennyson, I’d be a fool not to realise and prepare for what is in front of me against Molina, but I’m preparing for a trench war if need be against him. There’s no way he will be leaving the UK with my scalp and the WBC Silver title. This will be a war and he’d better be ready for what I’m prepared to go through to win,”

“Whilst the Mexicans have been running rampant over here this year, that will come to a stop against Molina on May 22nd. I know that Chavez, Alvarado, Lara, Kirkland and Bundrage couldn’t stop him, but it will be a real statement of where I’m at if I can be the first. I know that everything is on the line with this fight, if I lose then I won’t get the World title shot that I’m so close to which is why I must win and it will be in devastating style.”