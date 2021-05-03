Omar Juarez joins with Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, Mauricio Sulaiman, and the WBC Cares

The highly regarded super lightweight contender Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (10-0, 6 KOs), who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions(PBC) banner, continues his rise to global prominence both inside and outside the ring.

Coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Efrain Araujo, Omar has left the boxing world at a loss for describing his latest developmental explosion.

The senior management at PBC has remarked that he’s “the real deal” and “he does everything right” in their best attempt at characterizing his development.

Tonight, popular Hollywood actor RJ Mitte from the wildly popular “Breaking Bad” Netflix series is holding a movie premiere for his new movie “Triumph”. A story about a kid with Cerebral Palsy and his determination to become a successful wrestler. The premiere is being held in Omar’s hometown Brownsville, Texas, also home to Mr. Mitte.

Mr. Mitte invited Mauricio Sulaimán, the executive director of the World Boxing Council to this event to announce their collaboration. They are working together to promote Mr. Mitte as the newest ambassador to the WBC’s “World Boxing Cares” community outreach division. While in Brownsville, Mr. Sulaimán invited Omar to join him as his companion during his stay in Brownsville and proposed a project for Omar’s gym called “Adaptive Boxing”. This program re-designs traditional boxing equipment so that it can be used by people with physical challenges and was originated by World Boxing Cares in England.

Through his motivational speeches, Omar has been feted by governmental bodies through proclamations of recognition including the Brownsville City Commission, the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court, The Texas House of Representatives, The Texas State Legislature, and The United States Congress.

As Omar marches forward in his quest to rise to the top of the boxing world, his activities and relationships outside the ring portend a prominent role for him in the years to come.

“It was a pleasure hanging out with RJ Mitte and Mauricio Sulaimán in my hometown of Brownsville, TX,” said Juarez. “RJ Mitte is from Brownsville and I know we will be doing some projects with the WBC Cares in the future. It was an honor to have Mr. Sulaimán at our gym and I look forward to a great working relationship.”