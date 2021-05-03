Manny Pacquiao to reveal retirement plan despite 2022 doping enrolment

Manny Pacquiao will reveal his retirement plan shortly after confirming his next contest is on the way to being approved.

Until now, Pacquiao’s future has been under a cloud due to the ongoing pandemic. Without Covid-19, Pacquiao certainly wouldn’t have lost two years of his career at such a delicate stage.

The upside for fans of the boxing legend is that he’s enrolled in VADA testing until 2022. This scenario means there’s a possibility the Filipino Senator could extend his career beyond the current year.

Reports Pacquiao was ready to walk away circulated in the sport recently for the end of 2021. However, the news could mean Pacquiao will remain an active fighter.

“Pacman” has links to facing Mikey Garcia this summer before another bout in November or December.

Whatever the outcome of those two, Pacquiao could still have a homecoming farewell in the Philippines in 2022.

The eight-weight world champion could then run for President.

Garcia is the favorite to be in the opposite corner for a Middle Eastern or United States event. Talks are continuing, according to the 42-year-old.

“The negotiations are ongoing,” Pacquiao said a Monday media meeting. “I will not go into details so that there will not be any problems.

“That will be included in the announcement,” he added when outlining his intentions.

MANNY PACQUIAO FUTURE

Garcia may not be the final chapter as Pacquiao certainly has ambitions of fighting for another title. Talks with Terence Crawford failed but could resurface if Pacquiao has time.

Errol Spence is also on the radar, but it’s whether Pacquiao’s political duties will allow for an extended stay or not.

That elusive rematch with Floyd Mayweather hasn’t transpired as the sixth anniversary recently came and went.

Should Pacquiao retire this year, though, there’s no reason why the pair could revisit the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time for a second installment on the exhibition circuit in a few years.

Revenge will always be in the air where those two are concerned.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.