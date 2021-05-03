Jayson Mama moves to 16-0, Francisco Fonseca, Miguel Marriaga winners

World Boxing News provides reports from the Philippines, Mexica, Argentina, and Nicaragua as Jayson Mama, Francisco Fonseca, and Miguel Marriaga all won.

Eric Armit reports.

General Santos City, Philippines: Fly: Jayson Mama (16-0) W RTD 8 Ramshane Sarguliia (7-6-2).Super Fly: Jade Bornea (16-0) W PTS 10 Roland Jay Biendima (15-8-1). Super Bantam Mike Plania (25-1) W PTS 6 Emmanuel Mogawa (5-4)

Mama vs. Sarguliia

Mama controls the fight all the way until Sarguliia retires after the eighth round. Mama was streets ahead of Sarguliia in skill and controlled the fight from start to finish. He used a stiff jab to keep Sarguliia on the back foot and found plenty of gaps for rights to the head. Sarguliia lacked the skills to really complete and had only occasional success with long right hands. Mama never really got out of second gear until the seventh when he hurt Sarguliia with a left to the body. He repeated the dose in the eighth with Sarguliia soaking up lots of punishment and then calling it a night. Ninth win by KO/TKO for the unbeaten 23-year-old local favorite. Fifth loss on the trot for Sarguliia

Bornea vs. Biendima

Routine points win for Bornea. He continually switched guards to southpaw and varied his tactics between boxing at a distance. Spearing Biendima with jabs and straight lefts or rights and stepping inside and brawling with Biendima. He looked comfortable dealing with Biendima’s rushing attacks and never seemed to move out of second gear. He tried hard to finish the fight in the last showering Biendima with punches, but Biendima never really looked in real trouble. Scores 99-91 twice and 100-90. The 25-year-old “Hurricane,” rated IBF 8(6)/WBC 15, was having his first fight for 16 months. He was a top-performing amateur winning a number of tournaments and beating future WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka. A third defeat in his last three fights for Bien

Plania vs. Mogawa

World-rated General Santos City fighter Plania gets a unanimous decision over fellow Filipino Mogawa. Really just a shedding rust exercise for Plania. He rarely pressed his attacks hard but punished novice Mogawa if Mogawa managed to land a good punch. Plania put together some flashy combinations rocked Mogawa a few times even though crude Mogawa showed strength and stayed there for the full six rounds. Scores 60-54 for Plania from the judges. “Magic” Plania established himself in the world ratings by flooring 21-1-1 Joshua Greer twice on the way to a points victory in June last year, earning himself a No 7 spot with the WBA and 8(6) the IBF. Mogawa, just a learner.

Mar del Plata, Argentina: Middle: Lucas Bastida (17-1) W PTS 10 Jose Villalobos (13-7-2). 1

Local Bastida puts his troubles outside the ring behind him and retains the South American title against Villalobos. Bastida could not have made a better start. He floored Villalobos twice in the opening round. A right to the head dropped Villalobos in the first minute of the fight, and he was down again later in the round from a left. Villalobos was badly rocked by the second knockdown and deliberately spat out gumshield and was deducted a point, making it a 10-6 round. Bastida kept up the pressure in the second and third and floored Villalobos again in the fourth.

From the fifth, Villalobos clawed his way into the fight. He used plenty of clever boxing to neutralize Bastida’s power and even rocked Bastida with a right in the eighth as Bastida tired, but he needed a knockout and did not even come close to that. Scores 96-91, 94-92 and 96 ½ -91 ½ for Bastida. “The Tornado” made the third defense of his title and extended his winning sequence to 14 fights. Early in April, he was arrested and jailed after being accused of the sexual assault of a woman in a gym, but after a police investigation, he was cleared of the charges and released just a few days before this fight. “Tsunami” Villalobos is 2-3 in his last five outings.

Mexico City, Mexico: Feather: Miguel Marriaga (30-4) W KO 6 Jorge Garcia (14-4-1).

Marriaga returns and picks up the WBC Fecarbox title with a sixth-round win over Mexican Garcia. He launched a focused body attack, then in the second switched to the head, and a right uppercut had Garcia staggering around the ring. Marriaga continued to put Garcia under pressure, and in the sixth, left to the body dropped Garcia, and he was counted out. In September, the Colombian “Scorpion” lost a wide decision against Joet Gonzalez. He has lost in title fights against Nicholas Walters, Oscar Valdez, and Vasyl Lomachenko but hopes to work his way to a fourth title chance. First fight for southpaw Garcia since June 2019 and his second inside the distance defeat.

Managua, Nicaragua: Super Feather: Francisco Fonseca (28-3-2) W KO 8 Robin Zamora (16-9). Super Light: Israel Lopez (7-1) W KO 7 Gabriel Escalante (14-1). Welter: Wiston Campos (32-8-6) W PTS 8 Walter Castillo (27-6-1).

Fonseca vs. Zamora

Fonesca scores crushing kayo of Zamora. Fonseca was hounding Zamora from the start. He had Zamora constantly on the back foot scoring with hooks inside. Zamora was firing back but didn’t have the power to keep Fonseca off. Zamora dropped to the floor in the third under a series of punches and twice lost his gumshield as Fonseca whacked him with body punches. Fonseca’s face showed how hard he had to work to win this one, but in the eighth, he took Zamora to the ropes and then nailed him with a left that sent Zamora down flat on his back. After starting the count, the referee stopped it and called for medical assistance for Zamora, lying half under the ropes with his legs twitching.

He recovered and was able to leave the ring without aid—Fonseca’s second inside the distance win over Zamora. Fonseca, 27, collects the vacant WBA Federation title. He lost on points against Tevin Farmer for the IBF super feather title in 2018 and looked unlucky to only get a draw against Alex Dilmaghani in London in 2019 but was knocked out in 80 seconds by Ryan Garcia February last year. Five of Zamora’s nine losses have come by KO/TKO.

Lopez vs. Escalante

Minor upset as Lopez knocks out unbeaten Escalante in seven rounds. Escalante had big edges in height and reach and scored well with his jab and straight rights when he boxed on the outside, but a determined Lopez could get past the jab and score to the body inside, keeping Escalante under pressure. It didn’t matter how many punches Escalante landed; Lopez just kept coming. In the seventh, he forced an exhausted Escalante to the ropes and connected with a left hook to the head that put Escalante down on his back, and he was counted out. After an early disqualification loss southpaw, Lopez has won six in a row. Escalante has some reconstruction work ahead.

Campos vs. Castillo

Campos outpoints Castillo in a battle of experienced campaigners. After a cagey start, the fight warmed up with southpaw Campos, the better boxer on the back foot countering the lunges of Castillo. Campos put Castillo down with a left in the third and outboxed Castillo over the first half of the fight. The stronger but slower Castillo produced the stronger finish, but Campos took a deserved unanimous decision. Welcome, win for Campos after losses to Josh Kelly and Shakhram Giyasov in his last two fights. Castillo had lost to Sergey Lipinets and Devon Alexander but had not fought in 2018 or 2019 before scoring a low-level win in February last year.