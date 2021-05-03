Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Pay Per View plans hinge on Fury vs. AJ

Plans for Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View heavyweight title eliminator later this year hinge on the completion of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Comments from Bob Arum that Fury had walked away from the AJ fight meant Wilder trilogy rumors intensified.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is adamant they will do a deal between Fury and Joshua despite skepticism from Arum. Any agreement would leave Wilder at a dead end.

“The Bronze Bomber” would be expected to revert to the original Al Haymon plan of pitting Wilder and Ruiz Jr. together in a significant PPV event in the final quarter of 2021.

This scenario still gives both men each the chance to get in a tune-up fight before the big battle. Wilder needs one as he’s been out of action for over a year.

The potential for them to share a bill or feature on two bills close together is there. Possibly around the summer.

If they win, Wilder and Ruiz may get the blessing of one of the major sanctioning bodies to compete in an eliminator to face the winner of Fury vs. Joshua.

Ruiz trainer Eddy Reynoso believes his man should have another contest after defeating Chris Arreola on points.

“I at least want him to have one more fight and four to five months of consistent training,” said Reynoso. “Overall, in six months, he will be ready (for Deontay Wilder).

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR.

Ruiz added that he’s keen to go again in the summer.

“We did an exciting job, and we gave the fans what they wanted to see,” said Ruiz. “I’m going to be ready to fight again in probably two months.”

Asked explicitly about the Wilder fight by FightHub TV, Reynoso answered: “We got to work hard for that one.

“It’s a complicated fight, and it’s dangerous. You have to work and correct mistakes.”

Outside of Fury vs. Joshua, Wilder vs. Ruiz is the most significant non-title encounter out there. It features the number three and four heavyweights on the planet.

Dillian Whyte, who has a slim opportunity to land Wilder for a WBC eliminator himself, is ranked number five.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.