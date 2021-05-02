UK’s newest heavyweight star finishes “Uncle” Phil Williams in three rounds

Mark Robinson

UK heavyweight Johnny Fisher moved to 2-0 as he stopped Swindon’s Phil Williams in the third round with a barrage of hurtful punches.

Fisher struggled to dent Williams initially but got the job done in the end against a flabby opponent carrying plenty of extra weight.

UNCLE PHIL

Williams was later labeled “Uncle Phil” from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on social media as he looked more like the iconic TV star than a competitive boxer.

Nonetheless, ‘The Romford Bull’ gave another impressive display of his raw power, forcing the referee to step in after a sustained assault.

“I thought it was brilliant to get out on such short notice,” Fisher told Matchroom. “Credit to Sam Jones and Eddie Hearn for getting the fight there for me.

“Phil Williams is an awkward and tough opponent; he’s only been stopped four or five times in 30 bouts.

“Awkward fight, but I got him out of there, and I showed I could go three rounds and keep a high pace.

“I’m trying to find the balance between having that killer instinct and sitting behind my boxing. Sometimes in there, you probably get caught between the two.

“As I progress, I’ll be able to use that killer instinct more effectively. It was an awkward fight, but I showed that I’d got the strength and the power to stop people.

“I stopped him in the third round. We’ll go against the next one as soon as we can.

“If you stay ready, you’ll get opportunities, especially at Matchroom and with S-JAM Boxing. I showed I could turn up and get the job done.

“I’m very grounded. I played rugby for a long time. That teaches you a lot of discipline. I’ve got family and a support network who believe in me.

HEAVYWEIGHT TRUTH

“They always tell me the truth as well, and I’ll always be truthful about my performances.

“It’s all systems go, ready for the next one. I’ve got to get that jab off because, in the gym, it’s coming off lovely.

“When you get under the lights, you can have a bit of eagerness. I’ve only had four senior amateur fights, and I’ve got a long way to go in the professional ranks.”