James Tennyson shocked in one round as IBO title gets recognition

Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing has begun to recognize the IBO as a sanctioning body as James Tennyson suffered a shock defeat on Saturday night.

Firstly, Tennyson was dropped and stopped as Mexico’s Jovanni Straffon produced a stunning first-round victory to claim the vacant IBO lightweight world title.

MATCHROOM BOXING IBO

Matchroom mentioning the IBO strap is a strange one since they have refused to name Anthony Joshua as the IBO heavyweight champion in every press release previously.

Joshua has always been known as either the WBA, WBO, or IBF champion despite holding the IBO version since 2017.

Obviously, times have now changed, and the IBO is prominently named when it suits.

Back to Tennyson, the Belfast man was stunned by an early onslaught from Straffon.

The underdog dropped Tennyson heavily and then forced referee Michael Alexander to wave the fight off after just two minutes and ten seconds.

“I dreamed about this several years ago,” Straffon told Matchroom. “And I know I was up against everything.

“I knew he was a powerful fighter. He called himself ‘The Assassin,’ but he was assassinated. He punches hard, but nothing punches harder than life.

UPSET

“It has been a very good year for Mexican boxing. There have been lots of surprises and upsets. I’m not really surprised about what happened.

“I have been well prepared for a year. But I knew I was the big underdog. Now I’m the winner.

“I would really like the opportunity to work with Eddie Hearn. And I want to thank my manager and promoter.

“I hope some really good things are coming my way. I believe I just won an opportunity to get some of the tough and big names out there.

“Don’t give up on anything. Always keep on dreaming because dreams do come true.”