Scott Fitzgerald wins at super-middleweight after returning from problems

Mark Robinson

Former British super-welterweight ruler Scott Fitzgerald ended his lengthy absence from the ring with a third-round stoppage of Frenchman Gregory Trenel.

“Fitzy” hadn’t boxed since landing the British strap against Ted Cheeseman back in October 2019, having subsequently had a very public meltdown on social media.

Wanted by police at one point, the Preston man posted on Instagram several times as he went through a bad time mentally during lockdown last year.

He returned at super-middleweight after putting on a stone in weight as he continues to work his way back down to 154lbs.

In his post-fight interview, the unbeaten Preston talent reiterated his desire to rematch one of his former opponents Ted Cheeseman or Anthony Fowler, by the end of the year.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Fitzgerald told Matchroom. “There were times I thought I wouldn’t get back here.

“To get back in there and come out with a stoppage is a great feeling. I was whacking some shots off his head, and at some points, he was smiling.

“I could see he was tough. In the end, he wasn’t looking to throwback, and I was hitting him with some big shots. The body shots were hurting him.

“I think it was the right decision from the ref.

SCOTT FITZGERALD WEIGHT

“I’ve already lost a fair bit of weight to get down to 12 stone. If I’m out again in July, I can be under eleven and a half stone and ready for a big one then.

“October time, under eleven stone then. I’ve 100% learned my lessons. I keep the right people around me. I’ll keep my eyes on the mission – no messing about.

“I’d like to win the British Title back by the end of 2021. That’s what I’m hoping for. Cheeseman, I’m sure he’d be happy to fight me again as I’ve already beaten him.

“That’s a way back in for me. I’m going to keep chipping away at this weight and get myself ready.

“The first fight with Anthony Fowler was great, and everyone enjoyed it, the public enjoyed it, and I know they all want to see it again.

“If it’s right to happen before the end of the year, I’m ready for it.”